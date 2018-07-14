The annual Dragon Boat festival was in Vernon this weekend

Among the teams that competed was the Buoyant Buddies Breast Cancer Survivor Team from Vernon.

The Dragon Boat Festival was at Swan Lake in Vernon this weekend.

Every team that competed on Saturday raced in three 500 metre events.

Among the teams that competed were the Buoyant Buddies Breast Cancer Survivor Team from Vernon. Though they were happy to be at home to compete in Vernon’s event, they also enjoy travelling to compete internationally. Eight team members recently returned from an International Festival in Florence Italy.

“We’re all local breast cancer survivors and I believe the team has been in existence for about 15 years and as a team, they’ve went to Australia, we’ve went to Florida, Peterborough Ontario and Vancouver and then this year we went to Florence, Italy,” said Buoyant Buddies team president Mary Ellen Macgregor. “In Florence there were about 4,000 breast cancer survivors.”

For them, it’s all about community and support.

