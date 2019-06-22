Vernon Canada Day celebrations unveiled

Festivities kick off in the park at 10 a.m.

North Okanagan Canada Day Society is hosting a celebration for Canada’s Birthday this year.

The July 1st activities will kick off in the park at 10 a.m. with the official opening ceremonies.

“We are excited to announce the Olympia Cycle and Ski kids bicycle rodeo, ATV rides, Dogopogo Dog agility demonstration and Okanagan Skate Co. freestyle skateboard competition are back again and new this year we will have the Extreme motocross team jumping an Okanagan Restoration Cube Van,” said NOCDS president Dave Frost.

”The O’Keefe Ranch Stagecoach has also returned to offer nostalgic rides around the park. We also have a fantastic line up of stage events as well as food vendors, a dunk tank, Floppy Shots mini golf, stilt walkers, Brown’s Social House bounce castles, and carnival games presented by Emmanuel Baptist Church. Vernon Winter Carnival will also be running broomball games this year so come on out and have some fun.”

NOCDS also wants to issue a thank you to Dump Runz, Black & McDonald, Olympia Cycle and Ski, Vernon Volkswagen, Pinnacle Renewable Energy, Okanagan Restoration Services, and Brown’s Social House whose generous community minded support enable events like this to continue.

Canada Day in Polson Park Entertainment Schedule:

Main Stage

10 a.m. – Sadok Ukrainian Dancers

11 a.m. – Knu Punk

11:45 a.m. – Kalamalka Highland Pipe Band

12 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies (Color Party, dignitaries, speeches)

12:15 p.m. – Singing of O’ Canada

12:30 p.m. – Cake cutting, aircraft flyover in formation, kids bike parade registration

12:40 p.m.- Kids bike parade

1 p.m. – Kiki the Eco Elf

2:15 p.m. – Magician Leif David

3 p.m .–Vic “the one man dance band”

Field

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Extreme motocross demonstrations with Reagan Sieg Co-sponsored by Okanagan Restoration

Dogopogo dog agility demonstration at 10:30 a.m.

Dump Runz dunk tank running all day with special guests.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – ATV, dirt bike and off-road vehicle static displays on East end of track

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Vernon ATV Club with a special course geared up to give rides to kids in a side by side train. O’Keefe horse drawn stage coach rides around the park, stilt walkers performing live throughout the day, Queen and Princess Silverstar, the “Bubble Man” will be doing demonstrations throughout the day, DreamWorks “Princesses” will be in costume doing crafts and bubble fun, the “Kids Zone” with bubbles, live games, hula hoop contest, face painting and more

1 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Special Canada Day Skateboard Competition sponsored by Okanagan Skate Co. and other special sponsors to be announced. Check with Okanagan Skate Co. for further details.

Established in 2016 the North Okanagan Canada Day Society is a not-for-profit organization specializing in creating exciting Canada Day celebrations.

Related: Vernon Canada Day festivities schedule released

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.