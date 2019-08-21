(Vernon ADHD Task Force - Facebook photo)

Vernon ADHD workshop shows youths’ experience through art

Vernon ADHD Task Force is holding a final workshop Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Vernon Art Gallery

The Vernon ADHD Task Force is offering the chance for youth aged nine to 14 to show their experience with ADHD with a free workshop at the Vernon Art Gallery.

Genius in Chaos: the Lived Experience of ADHD will feature art submitted by people who are living with ADHD or have a loved one living with ADHD on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event aims to explore the challenges related to ADHD while building on participants’ strengths, and creating a space for artistic expression.

Since Aug. 17 the Task Force has run Genius for Chaos workshops for teenagers 15 years and older, while the final workshop on Aug. 22 is geared towards younger ages. Participants are encouraged to submit pieces to the art gallery show, and even those who are unable to attend the workshop are invited to submit their work.

To register for Thursday’s free workshop, contact Shelly Chvala at shellychvala@noyfss.org.

Read More: Vernon workshops assist youth ADHD sufferers with art

Read More: Vernon mayor lists two potential new sites for cultural centre

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dog lost in Vernon, do not approach

Just Posted

The Harley Guy comedian rides into Vernon

Herb Dixon will be performing at The Green Pub in Vernon this Sept.

Vernon ADHD workshop shows youths’ experience through art

Vernon ADHD Task Force is holding a final workshop Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Vernon Art Gallery

Cyclists don’t belong on sidewalks

LETTER: New Kal Road bike path not fit for avid riders or roadies

True Leaf closes in on licence for Okanagan cannabis hub

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. says it expects to receive its cultivation licence by fourth quarter of 2019

Vernon student off to UBCM with council

Cadence Taron, a Grade 12 student at Fulton Secondary, applied to attend annual convention

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Victoria father charged with double murder of his daughters takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Fourth installment to feature Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

It’s all gravy: Popular Kamloops poutinerie truck recovered

The Frenchies Poutinerie food truck was stolen back in July

Catholic church buys $7.5M equestrian facility in B.C., plans ‘agri-retreat’ centre

Church hopes to grow crops, host students and others on Bradner property

New regulations require training for B.C. addiction recovery homes

Inspections, standards replace ‘wild west,’ Judy Darcy says

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

Regional district to appeal loss of mosquito control in Shuswap provincial parks

BC Parks concludes treatment unnecessary for preservation of recreational value

Most Read