Vernon workshops assist youth ADHD sufferers with art

Every year, the Vernon ADHD Task Force holds one big event. This year the task force is holding a show at the Vernon Art Gallery.
The gallery, titled Genius In Chaos: The Lived Experience of ADHD, will solely feature art submitted by people who are living with ADHD or have a loved one living with ADHD.
Genius In Chaos: The Lived Experience of ADHD will debut in October but the Task Force will be offering upcoming workshops to help people finish their pieces for the show.
“The workshops are for those people who have who are living with ADHD, who are wanting to create something for the art gallery show, but feel like they need a little bit of support, ideas or strategies to deal with the ADHD that might get in the way of getting a piece completed,” said Shelly Chvava, from the Task Force.
Artist and educator, Marlene McPherson, will be offering a 1 1/2 hour workshop on Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. for people aged nine to 14.
Cheryl Turner, who is a school psychologist and artist, will be holding a workshop for ages 15 and up from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 14.
Turner will be focusing on the challenges that adults and teens with ADHD face when creating art from actually getting started to pushing through blocks and being gentle with yourself when things don’t go to plan.
Both workshops will be at the North Okanagan Youth & Family Services Society (3100 32nd Ave.) in Vernon.
The program is free of charge thanks to sponsorship from Canadian Tire, but pre-registration is neccesary.
Call 250-545-3572 (extension 226) or 250-862-7194 to register.
Art submissions are still being accepted at amanda.pope@ubc.ca.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.