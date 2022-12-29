Vernon aims to name Good Citizen of the Year

Cathie Stewart was named the 2021 Good Citizen of the Year by JCI Vernon. (JCI photo)

With 2022 coming to a close, it’s time for residents to look back at who has made a meaningful difference in the community.

Junior Chamber International Vernon (JCI) is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Good Citizen of the Year.

“This is the time to recognize those who have gone above and beyond in our community. Whether it is small acts of kindness, to larger volunteer events, Vernon is full of deserving, active volunteers and last year we were flooded with amazing nominations,” said Good Citizen committee co-chair Abby Lagerquist. “Unfortunately, we can’t choose everyone. Last year, Cathie Stewart was chosen by our judging panel, and it was an afternoon I won’t forget.”

Nominations must include the first and last names of the nominee as well as their contact information, personal characteristics, volunteer work performed and any other details.

Those submitting nominations are asked to also include their own contact information.

The deadline is Jan. 12, 2023, and nominations can be emailed to jcivernongoodcitizen@gmail.com.

The long-standing JCI tradition has the lawyers at Kidston Helm Ross as a title sponsor, once again.

“The nominees consist of people who love to do this type of work and go unrecognized. It is incredible to acknowledge their contributions and not only award them with the Good Citizen title, but also $500 to be donated on behalf of the recipient to a charity of their choice,” said co-chair Erin Fraser. “One person may be chosen, but all volunteers are celebrated through the continuation of this award.”

The recipient will be surprised in early February and will also be featured in the Vernon Winter Carnival parade.

