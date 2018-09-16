Nicole Wilson and her twins say sayonara to summer at the Downtown Vernon Association Block Party Friday, Sept. 14. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Vernon block party draws a crowd

Music from Chipko Jones and The Keys filled downtown Friday, Sept. 14

Families flooded the 3000 block of 31st Street in Vernon Friday, Sept. 14 for the Downtown Vernon Association Block Party.

Chipko Jones and The Keys offered live music as the city said sayonara to summer.

The block party is meant to celebrate all the businesses and locals who work and shop downtown.

Related: Downtown Vernon throwing block party

“This is our way of saying thank you to businesses and the residents of Greater Vernon for choosing downtown as their place to live, work and play,” said DVA events and promotions coordinator Dudley Coulter.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Annual Terry Fox Run races through Vernon
Next story
Cops for Kids helps family of young cancer patient

Just Posted

One dead following scuba accident in Fintry

A 56-year-old man died as a result of a scuba diving incident Sunday, Sept. 16

Thunderstorms, more rain loom over Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms from Penticton to Salmon Arm Sunday

Contenders return to Okanagan

17th annual tour kicks off Oct. 30 in Lake Country

West Kelowna puppies saved from near death find new homes

Dr. Oz’s team saved their lives and now has found their forever homes

Kelowna coaches train top young baseball athletes in Canada

Evan Bailey and Geoff White are headed to the Blue Jays T12 Tournament

Vernon block party draws a crowd

Music from Chipko Jones and The Keys filled downtown Friday, Sept. 14

Annual Terry Fox Run races through Vernon

Fundraiser was Sunday, Sept. 16

Province asks new B.C. homeless camp to disperse

Saanich camp received notice Sunday from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to vacate

B.C. to have only one store selling cannabis on first day of legalization

The store will open in Kamloops

Tenants union pushes back against B.C.’s 4.5% rent increase

They say it’s the highest rent increase in 15 years

Woman, 49, killed by her own dog in Alberta, police say

Dog had initially attacked daughter, 3

West Kelowna puppies saved from near death find new homes

Dr. Oz’s team saved their lives and now has found their forever homes

Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Most Read