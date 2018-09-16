Vernon block party draws a crowd

Music from Chipko Jones and The Keys filled downtown Friday, Sept. 14

Nicole Wilson and her twins say sayonara to summer at the Downtown Vernon Association Block Party Friday, Sept. 14. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Families flooded the 3000 block of 31st Street in Vernon Friday, Sept. 14 for the Downtown Vernon Association Block Party.

Chipko Jones and The Keys offered live music as the city said sayonara to summer.

The block party is meant to celebrate all the businesses and locals who work and shop downtown.

“This is our way of saying thank you to businesses and the residents of Greater Vernon for choosing downtown as their place to live, work and play,” said DVA events and promotions coordinator Dudley Coulter.

