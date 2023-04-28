Vernon’s Canadian Mental Health Association branch will mark Mental Health Week in Canada on Thursday, May 4, with a community block party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Polson Park Bandshell. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon’s Canadian Mental Health Association branch will mark Mental Health Week in Canada on Thursday, May 4, with a community block party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Polson Park Bandshell. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon block party marks Mental Health Week in Canada

Event hosted by Vernon branch of Canadian Mental Health Association Thursday, May 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vernon’s branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is bringing the community together to rally around CMHA’s Mental Health Week.

Inaugurated by CMHA in 1951, the week of May 1-7, 2023 will mark the 72nd annual Mental Health Week in Canada.

The Vernon branch will throw its annual Community Block Party Thursday, May 4 at the Polson Park Bandshell from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“We welcome back 6 Shades of Grey for some great music,” said CMHA Vernon. “We will have the barbecue cooking up some fantastic burgers; barbecue is by donation. There will also be a chance to enter to win two tickets to Comedy for a Cause happening at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.”

Mental Health Week is a social change campaign to educate the public and shift beliefs and perceptions about mental health.

It helps promote behaviours and attitudes that foster wellbeing, support good mental health and create a culture of understanding and acceptance.

The 2023 theme is My Story.

“Our stories make us human,” said CMHA. “They’re how we pass down information, culture, language and ways of life. They connect us with our families and ancestors. Collectively and individually, we have multiple layers and stories that make us who we are, and while each year one-in-five Canadians experience a mental illness or mental health issue, five-in-five of us – that’s all people – have mental health.

“While we don’t all share the same experiences, we do all share a similar array of emotions, fears and hopes. These emotions, fears and hopes create a connection between the listener, the characters and the storyteller. That connection, the one that recognizes the ways that we’re the same and promotes understanding despite our differences, is the foundation of building stronger communities. The sense of community that storytelling creates is more vital today than ever before.”

For more information about Mental Health Week, visit www.mentalhealthweek.ca To learn about CMHA Vernon’s programs and services, visit www.cmhavernon.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon CMHA launches Season of Giving campaign

READ MORE: Quite a year for Vernon mental health agency

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

barbecuemental healthVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Help send taekwondo athletes on once-in-a-lifetime Korea trip through Westbank fundraiser

Just Posted

Vernon’s Canadian Mental Health Association branch will mark Mental Health Week in Canada on Thursday, May 4, with a community block party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Polson Park Bandshell. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon block party marks Mental Health Week in Canada

Toyota regional marketing manager David Beauchamp (from left), Vernon Toyota general sales manager Oliver Orlie and Toyota regional training manager Phil Rucht admire the Corolla GR Morizo edition. It’s one of only 10 such vehicles in Canada, and the lone one in B.C., purchased by a Vernon man. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Rare Toyota race car finds home in Vernon

The annual Vernon Comic Con pop culture convention is slated for Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)
Comic Con convention flips into Vernon

(@FOS/Twitter)
Morning Start: Odds of predicting the 1st round of the NFL Draft