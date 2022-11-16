Vernon CMHA launches Season of Giving campaign

You can help bring joy to someone’s life by providing a meaningful gift to those who need it

Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon and District has launched its Season of Giving campaign, on until Dec. 5. (File photo)

As a way of giving back, Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon and District is kicking off its Season of Giving campaign.

And the branch would like the community’s help in bringing a little joy to the CMHA family and those within the community.

This holiday season, you can make it a little brighter for someone; you have the power to change someone’s story; you can help bring joy to someone’s life by providing a meaningful gift to those who need it.

“Every day we see how powerful it is for individuals who have been marginalized throughout their lives to become part of a strong, resilient, supportive community, and a little bit of support from their community can go a long way,” said Lenai Moore, CMHA Vernon and District manager of wellness and rehabilitation programs.

Last year, the community helped CMHA Vernon and District provide more than 150 participants and clients with Christmas gifts. For many, this is a very isolating time of year and may be the only gift that they receive over the holidays.

“It’s incredible to think of how many smiles were put on the faces of our participants and clients last year, thanks to the incredible support of members of our community through our Seasons of Giving campaign,” said Moore.

The needs of the community are growing, so CMHA Vernon and District continues to grow and expand its services. Each year they work to provide vital support to vulnerable individuals with urgent mental health challenges. This year has been particularly challenging, but the branch continues to bring hope and help, and let its community members know they are not alone.

The community is invited to contribute to the campaign by providing monetary support or by donating new unwrapped gifts like winter gloves, scarfs, toques, socks, hand warmers, board games, crossword/Sudoku books, journals, puzzles or small denomination gift cards from businesses such as Tim Hortons, Subway, A&W and McDonald’s.

All monetary donations will go towards purchasing gifts and items for CMHA participants and clients.

CMHA Vernon and District is accepting donations from now until Dec. 5.

Donations to CMHA Vernon and District can be made securely online at www.cmhavernon.ca, by calling 250-542-3114 ext. 224, and in-person at 3100-28th Avenue, Vernon, BC V1T 1W3 Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or by mail.

charitycommunity profilemental healthVernon