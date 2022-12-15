Vernon boatmaker delivers traditional Christmas

KingFisher Boats, with help from its suppliers, make 12 traditional hampers for local families

Katherine Chappell (left) and Noa Hamer (right) from KingFisher Boats present 12 traditional Christmas hampers created by the company, with help from its suppliers, to Laura Civitarese of Vernon’s Archway Society for Domestic Peace. (Contributed)

A Vernon boat-making company knows this time of year can be difficult for some families in the community.

KingFisher Boats has teamed up with a number of its generous suppliers to deliver 12 traditional Christmas hampers to families in Greater Vernon.

“Enriching lives in our community, especially at Christmas time, means a lot for our own KingFisher Boats family,” said Katherine Chappell, lead volunteer at KingFisher Boats. “We thank and acknowledge our generous suppliers.”

Those suppliers include:

• Uflex Marine Control Systems;

• Sparta Marine Carpets;

• Smooth Moves Boat Seats;

• Dufort Industries Boat Tops;

• Springfield Marine Seating Pedestals;

• Sea-Dog Rigging Hardware;

• Wholesale Grafix Boat Graphics – Vernon;

• Deckrite Vinyl Flooring;

• SPI Logistics 3rd Party Logistics;

• Seats Canada Seating Suspensions;

• Linde Canada Welding Gases;

• Tristar Coatings Speciality Paints;

• AJR Marine Windows;

• Just For You Spa & Salon – Vernon;

• The Hot Room Yoga Studio – Vernon;

• Cobbs Bread Bakery – Vernon;

• Spruce Hair Salon – Vernon;

• Grizzly Metal Fab – Kelowna;

• Samuel Son & Co Metal Distributors.

KingFisher Boats is a family owned and operated builder of the fastest growing brand of welded aluminum adventure boats in North America. KingFisher Boats designs and hand-builds 28 models distributed by 36 authorized dealers located from Alaska to California to Quebec, employing 175 talented local craftsmen.

