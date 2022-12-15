Vernon boatmaker delivers traditional Christmas

A Vernon boat-making company knows this time of year can be difficult for some families in the community.
KingFisher Boats has teamed up with a number of its generous suppliers to deliver 12 traditional Christmas hampers to families in Greater Vernon.
“Enriching lives in our community, especially at Christmas time, means a lot for our own KingFisher Boats family,” said Katherine Chappell, lead volunteer at KingFisher Boats. “We thank and acknowledge our generous suppliers.”
Those suppliers include:
• Uflex Marine Control Systems;
• Sparta Marine Carpets;
• Smooth Moves Boat Seats;
• Dufort Industries Boat Tops;
• Springfield Marine Seating Pedestals;
• Sea-Dog Rigging Hardware;
• Wholesale Grafix Boat Graphics – Vernon;
• Deckrite Vinyl Flooring;
• SPI Logistics 3rd Party Logistics;
• Seats Canada Seating Suspensions;
• Linde Canada Welding Gases;
• Tristar Coatings Speciality Paints;
• AJR Marine Windows;
• Just For You Spa & Salon – Vernon;
• The Hot Room Yoga Studio – Vernon;
• Cobbs Bread Bakery – Vernon;
• Spruce Hair Salon – Vernon;
• Grizzly Metal Fab – Kelowna;
• Samuel Son & Co Metal Distributors.
KingFisher Boats is a family owned and operated builder of the fastest growing brand of welded aluminum adventure boats in North America. KingFisher Boats designs and hand-builds 28 models distributed by 36 authorized dealers located from Alaska to California to Quebec, employing 175 talented local craftsmen.
