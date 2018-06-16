Vernon celebrates Sunshine Fest

North Okanagan’s largest street fair and sidewalk sale took place Saturday.

Vernon’s summer kick-off party took place on Saturday. The sun was indeed shining when hundreds came out to enjoy the festivities.

This marked the 24th Annual Sunshine Fest, the North Okanagan’s largest street festival and sidewalk sale with over 150 vendors, 20 food trucks, 8 children’s activities, 2 live stages and 1 beer garden.

Related: Sunshine Fest returns to Vernon streets

The festival is presented by VantageOne Credit Union.

