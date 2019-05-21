Vernon gears up for Bike to Work and School week

The City of Vernon is gearing up for Bike to Work and School Week, a community-wide celebration that encourages Vernon residents to saddle up, swapping out vehicles for bikes for a week. Bike to Work and School Week runs from May 27 – June 2.

Many people own bicycles but have not considered using them for daily transportation. The goal of Bike to Work and School Week is to encourage and promote everyday cycling for everyone.

Participants who register and log at least one trip by bike online at www.biketowork.ca/north-okanagan will be eligible to win exciting prizes, including a trip for two to Prosecco, Italy sponsored by Exodus Travels, $500 to a local bike shop of your choice sponsored by CUPE 626. Any trip when you use your bike instead of driving counts.

Last year, over 1,600 Vernon and North Okanagan residents participated, a 27 per cent increase from 2017, cycling a total of 23,069 km and saving 4,999 kg of greenhouse gas emissions — demonstrating of a shift towards healthy, sustainable transportation.

Community events are happening throughout the week, including:

Pancake Breakfast Kickoff at Sun Country Cycle, 1340 Kalamalka Lake Rd. on Monday, May 27, 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Celebration Station at Ellison Elementary School on Tuesday, May 28, 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

BBQ in support of BrainTrust Canada at the 28th Street at 30th Avenue on Wednesday, May 29, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Proceeds support the purchase of helmets for kids in our community.

Celebration Station at Beairsto School – Thursday, May 30, 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

