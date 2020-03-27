Vernon grants up for grabs

Organizations that contribute to the general interest and advantage of the city can apply

Local organizations looking for a little support have a shot at some grant opportunities.

The Cit of Vernon if accepting applications to the Council Discretionary Grant Program until April 30.

“The City of Vernon supports the enhancement and preservation of a positive quality of life for all its residents,” the city states in a release. “One means of achieving this goal is through the provision of grants to organizations that contribute to the general interest and advantage of the city.”

The awarding of grants is solely within council’s discretion; council may deny any and all grant requests.

For more information about eligibility requirements or to access applications, visit www.vernon.ca/government-services/mayor-council/council-discretionary-grants. Applications are to be submitted by email to cfo@vernon.ca. Deadline for all grant submissions is 4 p.m., April 30, 2020.

Applications are also being accepted, until March 31, for grants from the Community Foundation of North Okanagan.

