Vernon homeless well fed for Easter

Brandon Miller and Kim Merlo dish up dinner on Monday evenings with Packman Open Hearts for Vernon’s homeless or those needing some nutrition. (Contributed)

The city’s most vulnerable have been treated to several Easter weekend meals.

Easter Monday particularly has a couple of options for those needing nutrition. Packman Open Hearts in Vernon is offering a free hot Easter dinner for those in need April 5 at the Mission Boutique parking lot (2708 34th St.) from 7 to 8 p.m. The outdoor event is rain or shine, donations are welcome, and somebunny special might even make an appearance.

Meanwhile, the Mobile Meal Dinner Service is offering a special Easter dinner starting at the north end of town by Tim Hortons at 6:30 p.m. and ending at Polson Park around 8:30 p.m.

Along with individuals coming forward to donate food, treats and warm clothing, many local businesses support such initiatives. Like Sweet Caroline’s Bakery, who donated Easter deserts and dinner buns to the Packman supper.

“We are amazed at how the community comes together with us to make this all happen,” JT Griffin said.

Packman serves up dinner every Monday night to ensure no one goes hungry.

Feed the Streets organizes many of the meals, including Mobile Meal Service (which had nightly dinner April 1-5) and lunches at the Salvation Army.

