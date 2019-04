Proceeds of third annual Breakfast In A Box go to the Vernon chapter of KidSport

The Vernon Leos Club holds its third annual Breakfast In A Box for Kidsport Friday, May 17, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the old Canadian Tire parking lot. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Vernon Leos Club will cook to raise funds for a local organization.

The club’s third annual Breakfast In A Box is set for Friday, May 17, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the old Canadian Tire parking lot.

The event will raise money for the Vernon chapter of KidSport, which helps kids play sports.

For $5, you can get pancakes, sausages and a juice box. All proceeds go to KidSport.



