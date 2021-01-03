Vernon LEOs round up support for local non-profits

The volunteer teens earned funds for Archway Society, Teen Junction and the local food bank in 2020

Cera Brown (left) from the Archway Society Women’s Transition House, Vernon LEO Advisor Carolynn Dufresne, past president of the Vernon LEO Club and current advisor Simon Dufresne, Vernon LEO Secretary Tessa Runka and Vernon LEO President Naomi Runka. (Contributed)

A trio of Vernon groups got a boost from local youths in a very trying year for non-profit organizations.

The Vernon LEO Club has been supporting the community since 2016. The club’s members, ages 14 to 18, had their work cut out for them in 2020.

“This year communities across the world have come closer together through all of the uncertainty and worry because of Covid-19. Vernon is no different!” said Naomi Runka, president of the Vernon LEOs.

The young volunteers made donations to three local organizations this year: Archway Society’s transition house for women, Teen Junction and the Salvation Army Food Bank.

