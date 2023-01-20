Vernon library opens new chapter with monthly book club

The first book in the Vernon Reads book club, starting Jan. 21, 2023. (Internet Archive image)

11 titles planned for the year of Vernon Reads

Looking for a good book, or 11?

The local library has you covered with the new Vernon Reads Book Club.

The club will meet on the third Saturday of every month from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM and discuss a different book each time.

“We believe that reading is a powerful tool for personal growth and connection, and we hope that this book club will provide a space for those interested in exploring new books and ideas,” said librarian Alison Hayman.

The club is open to all adults, and copies of the selected titles are available at the library.

The schedule of books and meeting dates are as follows:

Jan. 21 – The Curve of Time by M. Wylie Blanchet

Feb. 18 – American War by Omar El Akkad

March 18 – The Forgotten Daughter by Joanna Goodman

April 15 – In the Skin of a Lion by Michael Ondaatje

May 20 – Fine by Rhea Ewing

June 17 – Washington Black by Esi Edugyan

July 15 – A Passage to India by E. M. Forster

Aug. 19 – Lands of Lost Borders by Kate Harris

Sept. 16 – Unreconciled Family, Truth, and Indigenous Resistance by Jesse Wente

Oct. 21 – Less by Andrew Sean Greer

Nov. 18 – Milkman by Anna Burns

Meetings will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

Drop in, or for more information contact the library at 250-542-7610 or visit orl.bc.ca/vernon.

