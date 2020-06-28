Laura Richardson of the Vernon Salvation Army (left) and Vernon Lions Club members Jackie Tardell and Judy Louis. The Lions Club raised $1,140 for the food bank with a bottle drive and delivered the cheque on Friday, June 26, 2020. (Contributed)

Vernon Lions turn bottles into dollars for local food bank

The Vernon Lions Club raised $1,140 for the Vernon Salvation Army

In times of crisis, community support is paramount.

With that in mind, the Vernon Lions Club held a drive-thru bottle drive last week to support the local food bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Giving Day Friday, June 26, the volunteers handed a cheque for $1,140 to the Vernon Salvation Army.

“It’s been a tough go with all that’s going on out there,” Lions Club member Judy Louis said on the week of the bottle drive.

Food banks face an added strain amid COVID-19 given its impact on family incomes. The pandemic has also created the need for added precautions when at the food bank.

Food hampers at the Salvation Army are now by appointment only. Those in need of a hamper are asked to call the main line at 250-549-4111.

People are also asked to come five minutes prior to their appointment, at which point staff will ask a few questions regarding current health and exposure to COVID-19. Visitors will be provided with hand sanitizer and a mask.

Those experiencing cold or flu symptoms are asked to stay home and call the main line if in need of food support.

READ MORE: Vernon senior boosts food bank coffers

READ MORE: Support for Summerland Food Bank increasing despite COVID-19 pandemic

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Food Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Vernon Panthers guard set to join UBCO Heat

Just Posted

North Westside residents can drop off household hazardous waste

Goods will be collected at North Westside Transfer Station Saturday, July 25, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Vernon Lions turn bottles into dollars for local food bank

The Vernon Lions Club raised $1,140 for the Vernon Salvation Army

New owners of Vernon health food store devoted to all things local

The Grant family became the owners of the 40-year-old grocery store in May 2020

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm alerts issued for Okanagan Valley

Vernon and Kelowna will be affected by the weather system coming from the north.

Vernon Panthers guard set to join UBCO Heat

The VSS grad is one of six recruits who will join UBCO’s women’s basketball team in 2020

VIDEO: Motorcade procession memorializes B.C. pilot killed in military helicopter crash

Police-escorted procession brought Capt. Kevin Hagen’s remains to Saanich funeral home

‘Love is not cancelled’: Upper Fraser Valley wedding businesses prep for meagre summer season

Small, intimate ceremonies dominate this summer, with industry looking at a monster year in 2021

Safety is the new hospitality: A guide to summer travel during COVID-19

Any kind of travel comes with risks, experts say, so Canadians overcome by wanderlust need to take precautions

Alert issued after ‘multiple people’ with COVID-19 visit Vancouver strip club

Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge has been temporarily closed

B.C. Centre for Disease Control issues warning for potentially toxic hand sanitizer

Products made by Eskbiochem SA, a company in Mexico, could contain methanol, FDA warns

Child, 3, falls from window in Burnaby, sparking warning from BC Children’s Hospital

Fasten windows and lock balconies are just a few of the suggested safety measures

Toronto cop convicted of assault in beating of Dafonte Miller; brother acquitted

Const. Michael Theriault was cleared, however, of the more serious charge of aggravated assault

Poll suggests how abortion, climate policies affect support for Conservatives

A new survey is highlighting key issues for the most loyal Conservative supporters

Liberal government urged to spend $1.5 billion more to battle COVID-19 abroad

ACT Accelerator supports organizations, health professionals and businesses in their efforts to develop a vaccine

Most Read