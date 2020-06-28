Vernon Lions turn bottles into dollars for local food bank

Laura Richardson of the Vernon Salvation Army (left) and Vernon Lions Club members Jackie Tardell and Judy Louis. The Lions Club raised $1,140 for the food bank with a bottle drive and delivered the cheque on Friday, June 26, 2020. (Contributed)

In times of crisis, community support is paramount.

With that in mind, the Vernon Lions Club held a drive-thru bottle drive last week to support the local food bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Giving Day Friday, June 26, the volunteers handed a cheque for $1,140 to the Vernon Salvation Army.

“It’s been a tough go with all that’s going on out there,” Lions Club member Judy Louis said on the week of the bottle drive.

Food banks face an added strain amid COVID-19 given its impact on family incomes. The pandemic has also created the need for added precautions when at the food bank.

Food hampers at the Salvation Army are now by appointment only. Those in need of a hamper are asked to call the main line at 250-549-4111.

People are also asked to come five minutes prior to their appointment, at which point staff will ask a few questions regarding current health and exposure to COVID-19. Visitors will be provided with hand sanitizer and a mask.

Those experiencing cold or flu symptoms are asked to stay home and call the main line if in need of food support.

Brendan Shykora

