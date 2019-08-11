A giant rock climbing wall will be one of the attraction at a Family Fun Night Carnival at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre in Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. (ABNC - photo)

Vernon nature centre hosting family Carnival night

One-night, family friendly event runs Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Who doesn’t love a carnival? Certainly the Allan Brooks Nature Centre loves hosting them.

The popular Vernon attraction will host a family fun night Carnival Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.

It’s an event for the entire family as there will be games and prizes, face painting, the Caring Klowns, popcorn and, of course, a water balloon toss. There will also be bouncy castles and a rock wall for the adventurous kids and grown kids.

READ MORE: Family fun nights start tonight at Allan Brooks Nature Centre

“Last year’s participants had so much fun, we brought it back,” said event organizer Daniella Vermeulen. “The rock wall and bungee races were a real hit, so we brought them back for those who would like a rematch.”

Admission is by donation. Attendees are encouraged to carpool as this event brings a lot of people to the centre and parking is limited.

More information can be found at www.abnc.ca.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hundreds attend celebration of life for British Columbia wine industry pioneer

Just Posted

Cat rescue picked to receive ‘Good Fuel Day’ funds

For one day the Armstrong Co-op will donate 10 cents per litre pumped to Pawprints Animal Rescue

Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Rain, smoke and thunderstorms expected.

A special air quality statement has been issued and thunderstorms are on the way for some areas.

Birds to blame for Vernon Performing Arts Centre repairs

Northern Flickers have caused damage over the years to the centre, leading to repair bill

Cram The Cruiser back in Armstrong

Popular fundraiser for food bank takes place during final Music in the Park concert at Memorial Park

Hero of Vernon hotel fire remembered 110 years later

Monument to Archie Hickling’s bravery and memory on Aug. 10, 1909 erected in Polson Park

VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

B.C. competition pits life-saving teams against each other

RDOS rescinds evacuation alert for 41 properties near Eagle Bluff wildfire

BC Wildfire Service says wildfire still out of control but has experienced no growth since Saturday

RCMP seek witnesses of fatal motorcycle crash near Kamloops

Police believe drivers may have hit fallen motorcyclist without realizing it.

Firefighters douse blaze in Salmon Arm laundromat

The Shuswap Laundromat on Ross Street was damaged by a fire in one of its machines.

Small earthquake hits South Okanagan

Residents in Penticton and Okanagan Falls report that houses shook

‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Almost 40% of adults don’t use sunscreen, according to Statistics Canada, increasing risks of melanoma

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

Body found in Okanagan Lake

Human remains were pulled a half kilometre from a Kelowna beach on Saturday

Most Read