Vernon nature centre hosting family Carnival night

A giant rock climbing wall will be one of the attraction at a Family Fun Night Carnival at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre in Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. (ABNC - photo)

Who doesn’t love a carnival? Certainly the Allan Brooks Nature Centre loves hosting them.

The popular Vernon attraction will host a family fun night Carnival Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.

It’s an event for the entire family as there will be games and prizes, face painting, the Caring Klowns, popcorn and, of course, a water balloon toss. There will also be bouncy castles and a rock wall for the adventurous kids and grown kids.

“Last year’s participants had so much fun, we brought it back,” said event organizer Daniella Vermeulen. “The rock wall and bungee races were a real hit, so we brought them back for those who would like a rematch.”

Admission is by donation. Attendees are encouraged to carpool as this event brings a lot of people to the centre and parking is limited.

More information can be found at www.abnc.ca.



