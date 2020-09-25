Eric Termuende and the Emily Dahl Foundation are presenting a virtual ‘fireside conversation’ on modern happiness from the stage of the Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon Nov. 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. (YouTube)

Vernon organization shines light on ‘modern happiness’ with speaker Eric Termuende

Versed public speaker teams up with Emily Dahl Foundation to equip virtual guests with tools to live a happier life

From the stage of TEDx to Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre, keynote speaker and best-selling author Eric Termuende is asking residents how they can redefine happiness and success in these unprecedented times.

The Emily Dahl Foundation, founded in 2019 in memory of founder Sherman Dahl’s daughter, will take its positive messaging for young people to a global audience from the stage of the Powerhouse Theatre Nov. 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. in this joint venture with Termuende.

A virtual “fireside conversation” with the future-shaping speaker focused on workplace culture and one-degree shifts that build communities will discuss “modern happiness.”

“The change we’ve seen in the past six months is unprecedented,” Termuende said in a teaser video. “That the world we’re living in is busier and more noisy than it’s ever been before. How is it we can redefine happiness on our own terms? Redefine success on our own terms and ultimately find fulfillment on the deepest level?”

“Although there will be limited seating for the live event,” Dahl said. “The event will be broadcast virtually for all to participate.”

The in-house audience will be kept under the provincially health ordered limitation of 50 people.

“The Emily Dahl Foundation is ready to go with this event with the goal of helping others touch true happiness in this busy world.”

Audience participants can expect to be equipped with “actionable tips and tricks to live a happier life full of fulfillment, compassion and integrity,” Termuende said.

RSVP online at eventbrite.com.

READ MORE: Vernon girl’s suicide prompts happiness lecture

READ MORE: Museum offers a brief history of pandemics in the Okanagan

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Museum offers a brief history of pandemics in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Okanagan artists showcase works at Vernon mall

In lieu of annual Paddlewheel Park show and sale, Okanagan Artists of Canada Society set to launch show in mall

Vernon organization shines light on ‘modern happiness’ with speaker Eric Termuende

Versed public speaker teams up with Emily Dahl Foundation to equip virtual guests with tools to live a happier life

Museum offers a brief history of pandemics in the Okanagan

Greater Vernon Museum exhibit offers historical view of past outbreaks that affected the local area

Heating, flooring, other projects prepare Shuswap schools for reopening

School District #83 staff comfortable with work done at Parkview to address moisture issues

Funding plan approved for downtown Vernon cultural centre

The funding strategy includes $4 million to be raised in the community

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Liberals reach deal with NDP on COVID-19 aid bill, likely averting election

NDP and the Liberals have reached an agreement on COVID-19 sick-leave

Money laundering inquiry delayed over of B.C. election: commissioner

Austin Cullen says the hearings will start again on Oct. 26

2 British Columbians arrested, 3 at large in massive Alberta drug bust

Eight people are facing 33 charges in what police have dubbed Project Incumbent

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Lumber hitting record-high prices as supply lags behind demand

B.C.’s forest industry hasn’t been able to keep pace with the COVID-19 building boom

‘Monkey Beach’ supernatural film adaptation premiers at VIFF

Based on Kitamaat author Eden Robinson’s debut, mystical novel

Most Read