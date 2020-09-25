Vernon organization shines light on ‘modern happiness’ with speaker Eric Termuende

Versed public speaker teams up with Emily Dahl Foundation to equip virtual guests with tools to live a happier life

From the stage of TEDx to Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre, keynote speaker and best-selling author Eric Termuende is asking residents how they can redefine happiness and success in these unprecedented times.

The Emily Dahl Foundation, founded in 2019 in memory of founder Sherman Dahl’s daughter, will take its positive messaging for young people to a global audience from the stage of the Powerhouse Theatre Nov. 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. in this joint venture with Termuende.

A virtual “fireside conversation” with the future-shaping speaker focused on workplace culture and one-degree shifts that build communities will discuss “modern happiness.”

“The change we’ve seen in the past six months is unprecedented,” Termuende said in a teaser video. “That the world we’re living in is busier and more noisy than it’s ever been before. How is it we can redefine happiness on our own terms? Redefine success on our own terms and ultimately find fulfillment on the deepest level?”

“Although there will be limited seating for the live event,” Dahl said. “The event will be broadcast virtually for all to participate.”

The in-house audience will be kept under the provincially health ordered limitation of 50 people.

“The Emily Dahl Foundation is ready to go with this event with the goal of helping others touch true happiness in this busy world.”

Audience participants can expect to be equipped with “actionable tips and tricks to live a happier life full of fulfillment, compassion and integrity,” Termuende said.

