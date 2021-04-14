Vernon resort challenge to fill the gap heard loud

Challenge accepted; challenge: successful.
After an overwhelming response to SilverStar Mountain Resort’s Play it Forward initiative in February, the mountain challenged other businesses to donate to help feed local families in need this spring, and the outcome was truly incredible.
Since the beginning of February SilverStar’s Play it Forward Fund, in partnership with the Community Foundation of North Okanagan (CFNO), has helped raised more than $42,000 for Filling the Gap, which allows local families, seniors and individuals who have been financially impacted by the pandemic to have access to fresh groceries and produce.
“The pandemic has really illuminated the gap between those who live comfortably, and those who struggle to provide for their families on an ongoing basis,” CFNO executive director Leanne Hammond said. “For those who were barely getting by before COVID-19, the situation has created gnawing stress over how to afford healthy groceries along with rent and all the other household bills. Our Fill the Gap — Good Food Box and grocery card program has provided relief to so many.
“The way SilverStar Resort stepped up through the SilverStar Play it Forward Fund, and the way the community stepped up to ensure no one goes hungry, is truly inspirational.”
After the first push of the Filling the Gap initiative in February, local businesses started reaching out to SilverStar asking how they could be a part of the fundraiser.
“It was humbling and amazing to see so many businesses want to join in,” SilverStar media relations manager Chantelle Deacon said.
“We live in a truly incredible community, and because of all these businesses and community members we were able to help hundreds of local families through these challenging times.”
