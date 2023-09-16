Riders take part in CMHA Vernon’s annual Ride Don’t Hide fundraising event in Polson Park Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Riders take part in CMHA Vernon’s annual Ride Don’t Hide fundraising event in Polson Park Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon riders cycle for youth mental health

CMHA Vernon’s annual Ride Don’t Hide event a success

There’s no need to hide from mental health challenges, because in Vernon, support is becoming more and more available.

That was the message driving the annual Ride Don’t Hide event hosted by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Vernon Branch, which invited people bring their bikes to Polson Park Saturday and pedal for a good cause.

There were six different routes riders could take, ranging from a 50-kilometre bike ride to the 1.2 kilometre “small wheelers” track around Polson Park.

CMHA Vernon’s focus for the fundraising event was on programs and services for youth struggling with their mental health. Funds raised will bolster the Youth Integrated Service Hub. And soon, CMHA will be opening a Foundry Centre in Vernon, where experts such as peer support workers will help young people take care of their mental health and well-being.

CMHA Vernon members said at the event that the Foundry is expected to open within the next year.

Last year the event raised about $60,000 and organizers said this year’s event was on track to meet that fundraising mark once again.

Donations raised during Ride Don’t Hide will be matched by the Galbraith Family Foundation.

Organizers said the turnout for the event was strong, and thanked the volunteers and sponsors that helped make this year’s Ride Don’t Hide possible.

READ MORE: Vernon schools see rise in students struggling with mental health

READ MORE: ‘Bunch of idiots’: Vernon victim relatives query psychiatric releases

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Cyclingmental healthVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mommy Brain: Vernon-born scientist pens parenting publication

Just Posted

Riders take part in CMHA Vernon’s annual Ride Don’t Hide fundraising event in Polson Park Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon riders cycle for youth mental health

Participants have been coming to the Lumby fundraiser for patient care since the 2010s. (Contributed)
Walk, roll and run at annual Lumby fundraiser

Dr. Jodi Pawluski has published Mommy Brain, and will be launching the book in her hometown of Vernon Sept. 26. (Contributed)
Mommy Brain: Vernon-born scientist pens parenting publication

Vernon firefighters were called to a house fire early Saturday morning (Sept. 16). (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon firefighters douse early morning house fire

Pop-up banner image