Vernon Riding Club prepares seniors for BC Games

“Step Up your Game” takes place on May 18

Are you ready to hop in the saddle?

Vernon Riding Club will be hosting a “step up your game” equestrian clinic in preparation for the Kelowna 2019 55+ B.C. Games.

“Step up your game” happens May 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vernon District Riding Club in Coldstream.

Riders who are 55 years of age or older will be attending from across the Okanagan region to receive specialized coaching provided by the Horse Council of B.C.

Training is available for mountain trail, western dressage and dressage.

The cost is $50 per half-hour session.

The Kelowna 2019 55+ B.C. Games take place in Kelowna, from Sept. 10 to 14, 2019.

Register for the event at https://hcbc.online/EventReg?State=Ticket&EventAlias=10147

