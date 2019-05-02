Vernon’s Salvation Army is launching a food recovery program on Monday. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Salvation Army food recovery program launching

Starting Monday, more food will be provided to community, and stop curb food from going to landfill

Vernon’s Salvation Army is set to launch their Food Recovery Program on Monday.

With this program The Salvation Army, in partnership with both Save-On-Foods locations, will be able to provide more food to the community and curb food from going into the landfill.

“We are excited that we’re not just putting food on people’s tables but also looking out to the environment as well,” said Lt. Stefan Reid. “This program has been in the works for quite some time now and we are in the position to receive the food, store it properly and distribute it to many community partners as well.”

READ ALSO: Vernon grocers give back to food bank

In 2018, The Salvation Army received a grant from Food Banks BC to purchase new refrigeration equipment as well as a brand-new state of the art refrigeration truck.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Walk for Alzheimer’s offers chance for trip to New York

Just Posted

Festival entry staged by Asparagus theatre group

The comedy follows a number of odd occurences in a sleepy town.

Four from Vernon-based Kings go in WHL Bantam draft

Two defencemen, two forwards from B.C. bronze medalists chosen in first nine rounds

Vancouver-based meal kit service coming to the Okanagan

Fresh Prep will be available to Vernon, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Penticton residents as of May 6

Vernon war memorial vandalized

Someone defaced and removed letters from B.C. Dragoons plaques in Vernon’s Linear Park

Vernon Sani-Dump to be relocated

The new temporary facility will be operational prior to the May long weekend.

Kelowna concerned ‘out of control’ gas prices as online petition launched to cut taxes

Premier John Horgan said taxes aren’t the reason for cost increases

Princeton holds one of B.C.’s first ORV trade shows this weekend

Start your engines! Princeton will welcome hundreds of visitors this weekend to… Continue reading

Overhead sign damaged in Highway 1 crash near Revelstoke

The incident occured near Highway 23S junction

B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’

Bob Simpson wrote about his decision on the city’s website

Air Canada grants ‘small concession’ for Okanagan flight schedules

Air Canada announced revised flight schedule to previuosly announced changes

B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

Andrew Weaver says gasoline gouging is moving people to electric

We for She event inspires Penticton students to lead bold careers

Student organizers say it’s important for youth to learn about inequality to change society

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

Most Read