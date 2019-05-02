Vernon Salvation Army food recovery program launching

Starting Monday, more food will be provided to community, and stop curb food from going to landfill

Vernon’s Salvation Army is set to launch their Food Recovery Program on Monday.

With this program The Salvation Army, in partnership with both Save-On-Foods locations, will be able to provide more food to the community and curb food from going into the landfill.

“We are excited that we’re not just putting food on people’s tables but also looking out to the environment as well,” said Lt. Stefan Reid. “This program has been in the works for quite some time now and we are in the position to receive the food, store it properly and distribute it to many community partners as well.”

In 2018, The Salvation Army received a grant from Food Banks BC to purchase new refrigeration equipment as well as a brand-new state of the art refrigeration truck.



