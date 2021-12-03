Vernon Salvation Army pumped over donation

John Brooks Company donates more than $2,000 which will help feed people in the community

Brett Smith (left), Vernon-based rep for the John Brooks Company, presents Neil Thompson of the Vernon Salvation Army with a cheque and donation for $2,300 on behalf of his company Wednesday, Dec. 1. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A Canada-wide company with ties to Vernon has pumped up the local Salvation Army coffers.

John Brooks Company has offices across Canada specializing in spraying, pumping and filtering systems, and providing innovative engineered products to the markets they service.

That’s where Brett Smith comes in.

Smith is based in Vernon but his role as senior technical sales representative for pump products takes him all over B.C.

Smith was on-hand Wednesday, Dec. 1, to present a cheque to the Sally Ann from his company, and added another personal donation of his own, for a total of $2,300.

“We did a fundraiser nationally,” said Smith. “We walked the distance from offices in Mississauga (Ontario) to Edmonton as an employee group. Everybody donated funds within the company. Some were sponsored for so-much a kilometre.”

The cheque was handed over to Vernon Salvation Army auxiliary Lt. Core Officer Neil Thompson, who was delighted to accept the donation.

“It means a lot,” said Thompson of John Brooks’ generosity. “This will go directly into feeding people and helping people with a hand up in our community.”

