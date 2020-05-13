Vernon school district feeds hundreds

Despite pandemic, cancelled classes, School District No. 22 and Rotary deliver hampers to families

Even though classes are out of session due to COVID-19, School District 22 continues to feed its families.

The school district, in collaboration with the Rotary Starfish Program, delivered food hampers to 138 families Wednesday, May 13.

“The families appreciate this so very much,” one Facebook user commented. “Thank you.”

The program is funded in part by the Breakfast Programs of Canada and local Action Committee Grants.

