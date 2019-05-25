Vernon Secondary Class of 1979 readies for reunion

Vernon Senior Secondary School Class of 1979 members Andrea Malysh (from left), Barry Koenig, Tammy Stein, Mike Clapp, Paul Davies and Cathy Davies are getting ready for the class’ 40th reunion in late July, and hope to hear from fellow graduates who have yet to register for the event. (Facebook photo)

The Deer Hunter won the Oscar for Best Picture. Top song of the year on the Billboard chart was the Bee Gees’ Too Much Heaven.

Robert Neil and Neil Davidson split the year as Mayor of Vernon. Bill Bennett was B.C. premier and Pierre Trudeau and Joe Clark were Prime Ministers.

Sports champions included the Edmonton Eskimos, Seattle Supersonics, Montreal Canadiens and two for the City of Pittsburgh with the Pirates winning the World Series and Steelers capturing the Super Bowl.

At Vernon Senior Secondary School in 1979, more than 500 students were ready to graduate.

The Class of ‘79 will get together to share stories and reminisce as the class plans its 40-year reunion for July 26 and 27, and reunion organizers are hoping to remind late registrants that registration deadline day is approaching on June 1.

“At this point, paid registration is below what we were expecting, based on how much everyone raved about our 35th reunion in 2014,” said Barry Koenig from the reunion organizing committee. “It will be 40 years since graduation and we are going to celebrate, and we’d like to have as many grads as possible attend.”

The weekend starts Friday, July 26, with a meet and greet at the Vernon Golf and Country Club at 7 p.m., which includes appies and a cash bar. Dwayne Stragier is organizing a VSS ‘79 golf day earlier in the day. E-mail Dwayne at thebigcheese2014@outlook.com to sign up for golf or more information.

On Saturday, July 27, there will be dinner and a dance at the Vernon Lodge Hotel, featuring photo booth, laughs, stories and more. Drinks will be available at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Special highlight of Saturday, said Koenig, is that 22 VSS teachers from 1979 will be in attendance.

There is a group rate for hotel rooms at the Vernon Lodge Hotel and 30 rooms have been blocked under the name VSS 40th Reunion. If you would like more information about the rooms, e-mail Brandon Watson @ BWatson@PrestigeHotels.ca or Cathy Davies @ cjdavies1961@gmail.com or cathy@murphybattista.com.

Ticket prices for the entire weekend will be $120 per person. Cheques should be payable to Vernon Senior Secondary Class of 1979 and mailed to: Cathy Davies 11425 Priest Valley Dr., Coldstream, B.C. V1B 1B4. E-transfers are also acceptable and can be sent to cjdavies1961@gmail.com.

Call Koenig at 250-517-7866 or Davies at 250-306-2926 for more reunion information.



