Vernon volleyball teams crush cancer fundraiser

The score on the court didn’t matter at all.

It was the numbers off the court that counted.

Thanks to the Seaton Sonics and Vernon Panthers senior girls volleyball teams, the Seaton student body and parents/friends/fans of both teams, the Canadian Cancer Society is $1,800 richer.

The two sides raised the funds in the Block Out Cancer volleyball game Monday, Nov. 7, at Seaton Secondary.

“We had a great turnout last night and raised $1,800,” said game organizer, Sonics setter Jesse Campbell.

Money was raised through the sale of baked goods and donations.

The Sonics wore pink in the warm-up, and some players were decked out in pink leggings and headbands for the exhibition match. Fans were also encouraged to wear pink for the game.

The game had been an annual event on Seaton’s schedule, though it was interrupted the past few years by COVID.

“The senior girls are proud advocates for cancer research and awareness,” said the team on its Canadian Cancer Society fundraising page. “All of the funds raised throughout this event will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society where the funds are needed most.”

The Sonics won the best-of-five match over their crosstown rivals, 3-1.

