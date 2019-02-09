Vernon Walk for Alzheimer’s seeking team registrations

Vernon’s IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will take place on Sunday, May 5 at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

More than 60 per cent of Canadians who have a personal experience with dementia have reported being ignored or dismissed according the the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

To help combat this, Vernon residents are being asked to join in changing this by registering a team at the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s on Sunday, May 5 at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

The Walk is the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s flagship fundraiser. It provides a meaningful way for Vernonites to celebrate and remember people in their lives who have been affected by dementia, and take action at the same time to raise critical funds and awareness within the community.

“There is a lot of misconception and fear surrounding dementia. As a result, people affected by the disease often encounter stigma and feel isolated,” said Maribeth Friesen, the Society’s Regional Manager for the Northern and Interior Regions. “We invite area residents to gather their friends, family and colleagues and create a team for the Walk to show their commitment to building a dementia-friendly society; a place where people affected by dementia are welcomed, acknowledged and included.”

Funds raised at the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will help the Alzheimer Society of B.C. provide support and education programs that directly benefit Vernon residents.

“Teams create such incredible momentum at the Walk. They encourage, motivate and support each other, and this camaraderie is really inspiring,” said Friesen.

To set up a team, simply go to walkforalzheimers.ca and follow the prompts. Teams that register online before Feb. 28 will also be entered into a draw to win a pizza party.

”Together, we make memories matter.”

