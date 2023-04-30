Vernon Winter Carnival announces new directors

The Vernon Winter Carnival officially has new directors.
At their annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, April 26, the society elected 16 to the board,
The election was facilitated by Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte.
“We were so pleased Ruth was able to manage our elections this year,” said executive director Kris Fuller.
The 14 current directors are all remaining on the board for another term, while Tina Kealey and Roel Van de Crommenacker were the new board members elected.
Kealy and Ven de Crommenacker have been a part of Vernon Winter Carnival in the past and are excited to join the board.
“We’re a hard working board, there’s lots to do and we rely on a very active hands on board,” Chair Laurell Cornell said.
Here is the full list for the 2023-24 Board of Directors:
Laurell Cornell, chair
Leah Martell, vice chair
Boris Ivanoff, treasurer
Amanda Wilms, secretary
Peter Kaz
Todd Prentice
Renee Wohl
Camille McClusky
Rod Koenig
Josh Welter
Colin Hamilton
Jason Keis
Jessica Doswell
Lisa Fenyedi
Tina Kealey
Roel Van de Crommenacker
The 2023 event was highlighted by the record crowds at the Balloon Glow and parade. Other highlights included the success of the SnowGlobe Concert at Kal Tire Place featuring the Reklaws and 127 events in ten days.
“We will continue to work on our five year plan with a focus on education about Vernon Winter Carnival,” said Fuller. “It’s important to us that folks know we are a non-profit society and our core values are community, inclusion, tradition, spirit and fun. Our mission statement is the create events for community that connect and engage as well as to highlight Vernon as a top winter destination.”
The Winter Carnival operates year round with behind the scenes planning, networking and volunteering for other organizations. If you are interested in getting involved, email: info@vernonwintercarnival.com.
