May Days clowns stroll gingerly through the 58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade in 2018. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon Winter Carnival prepped for kick off

The annual Vernon Winter Carnival starts Thursday, Jan. 31

Over its near six-decade history, the annual Vernon Winter Carnival has carved its way into the fabric of the community.

Vicki Proulx, executive director, said anticipation is running high as the 59th annual Vernon Winter Carnival is set to kick off Thursday, Jan. 31 with the coronation of this year’s Queen and Princess Silver Star.

“It brings our community together for 10 days, which is amazing especially in February,” Proulx said. “We hear people go to events because their parents took them to that event or their grandparents took them. I think to have an event running for 59 years is amazing.”

As of Friday, Feb. 1, businesses across the community will be decorated in celebration of Carnival’s pirate theme and the activities will be in full-force.

“We’re really excited to see all these businesses show their Carnival spirit,” Proulx said. “People seem to be really loving the pirate theme.”

That theme lends itself well to another Carnival mainstay – the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade Saturday, Feb. 2 at 12 p.m.

“The floats for the parade look amazing this year,” Proulx said.

More than 47 free events, out of a total of 98, dot the calendar throughout the 10-day festival. Some classic events such as the 2019 BC Snow Sculpture Competition, which starts Friday, and new favourites like the Predator Ridge Parka Party, which won best new event last year, are on offer.

“We just want everyone to have fun and enjoy themselves,” Proulx said.

While the 59th Carnival has yet to begin, Proulx said the team is already looking forwards to next year’s 60th anniversary.

“A lot of times with anniversaries of Carnival, we lke to bring back past events,” Proulx said. “We get a lot of comments that Carnival isn’t what it used to be. Let’s bring it back.”

For a full list of events, visit vernonwintercarnival.com.


