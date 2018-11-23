Vernon Winter Farmer’s Market kicked off Friday

Vernon Farmer’s Market Manager Ingrid Baron. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

The Vernon Indoor Farmers Market kicked off Friday, Nov. 23 at Kal Tire Place.

It is set to take place every Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Nov 23 to March 22 (excluding Feb. 22).

Vernon Farmer’s Market Manager Ingrid Baron encourages people to come down and check it out. Local apples, potatoes, squash, carrots, gourmet cheeses, various baked goods, jams and other preserves, sausage, eggs, apple juice, meat and many of handcrafted gift items are available.

“We’ll be getting more and more stuff and vendors as the market goes on,” Baron said. “We have some really great items for gifts and stocking stuffers and fresh food that’s perfect for the holiday season.”

