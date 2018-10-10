Davison Orchards’ Family Pumpkin Fest is every weekend in October. (Photo submitted)

Vernon’s Davison Orchards’ pumpkin fest in full swing

Festival is every weekend in October

Fall is fabulous at Davison Orchards.

Every weekend in October, the Orchard celebrate all things fall with their annual Family Pumpkin Fest.

“This month is dedicated to making weekends special for the many visitors that have made visiting the orchard a yearly tradition,” a spokesperson said.

“Davison Orchards is pumpkin central with literally thousands of pumpkins of all shapes and colour, even pink and blue. Take a ride out the pumpkin patch on the Johnny Popper train and find that perfect pumpkin for decorating or carving. These pumpkin picking experiences are great for all ages and fun for the whole family.”

Related: Photos – Davison hosts fall fest

The market is full of apples from the harvest. Stop by the apple tasting counter to see how different each apple tastes. Take a wander through the Kids Corral to find the Pumpkin Princess or attempt to find the 20 hidden Pumoji’s. The café is always ready to serve a farm fresh meal or enjoy a burger from the BBQ.

“This is a great time to visit Davison Orchards not just for the view not just for the pumpkin picking and activities, but for the harvest displays put together by Tamra Davison. This year Tamra got her inspiration from the colours in the pumpkin patch and the beautiful autumn foliage. These displays make the perfect backdrop for your fall photos.”

Visit davisonorchards.ca to find more information about the Family Pumpkin Fest.

