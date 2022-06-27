Vernon’s KingFisher Boats awarded for safety and known for fun

KingFisher Boats knows all about fishing and safety (Stevens Wells Photo)

There is nothing fishy about KingFisher Boats in Vernon.

The fishing boat company won the Joint Health and Safety Award from the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC.

“Their dedication to the health and safety of their people and communities is both commendable and inspiring,” said Lisa McGuire, CEO of the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC.

The Alliance is an industry-driven, not-for-profit health and safety association that recognizes manufacturers for health and safety excellence in order to inspire broad change that ensures a safe workplace for all employees.

It exists to provide support to manufacturing companies to help them improve health and safety performance—building effective systems to prevent workplace injuries.

KingFisher Boats has also recently announced a facilities expansion with two new purpose-built buildings and will be hiring more staff to accommodate the growth.

AwardsBoatingFishVernon