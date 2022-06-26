Vernon triathlon makes successful return, despite no swim

Kelowna’s Cory Krist set a blistering pace nobody could match in winning the Kal RATS Sprint Triathlon Sunday, June 26, in Vernon. Krist was the only competitor out of 79 to cover the run-bike-run event in under 60 minutes. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Vernon’s Tracy Moore (369) was the first women’s finisher, ninth overall, in the 2022 Kal RATS Sprint Triathlon run-bike-run race Sunday, June 26, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Lake Country’s Valerie Regier heads out on the bike portion of the 2022 Kal RATS Sprint Triathlon run-bike-run race Sunday, June 25, in Vernon. Regier was fourth in her Women’s 65-69 age group in one hour 38 minutes three seconds. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Vernon’s Myrika Godard of The Pilates Health Hub’s Dream Team enters the home stretch of the first of two runs, plus the bike discipline, in the 2022 Kal RATS Sprint Triathlon Sunday, June 26, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

No swimming discipline?

No problem.

Vernon’s Kal RATS Sprint Triathlon, making its return after a two-year COVID hiatus, was dealt an early blow Saturday, June 25, when the City of Vernon closed swimming at Kin Beach – home base for the event – due to poor water quality levels.

So the race Sunday, June 26, which drew 79 individual competitors and six relay teams, went to Plan B: add a second run portion to kick things off, two kilometres in length, followed by the 18.5 km bike discipline and ending with the five km run.

The change didn’t bother Kelowna’s Cory Krist. At all.

Krist was the only competitor to cover the course in sub-60 minutes, finishing in 54 minutes 51 seconds. He was first in his age group, Men’s 40-44.

Samuel Lazar of Salmon Arm was second overall (first in Men’s 45-49) with a time of 1:00.54, and Elliot Barber of Lake Country placed third overall (first in M30-34 age group) in 1:01.43.

Like the men, the top three women finishers were first in their age groups.

Vernon’s Tracy Moore was the first woman across the finish line (ninth overall, first in W55-59) in 1:09.01. Julie Provost of Kelowna was second (first in W35-39) in 1:13.42, and Jennifer Proce of Lake Country was third (first in W25-29) in 1:14.35.

The Hot Peppers were first in the team relay, covering the course in 1:01.54.

