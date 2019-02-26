Special Olympic BC Winter Games 2019 opening ceremony. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vernon’s Special Olympic Winter Games a success

Top performers from the SOBC Games in Vernon qualified for spots on Team BC, members to be announced.

Last weekend, Vernon saw more than 600 athletes with intellectual disabilities, who gave their all in the 2019 Special Olympics BC Winter Games.

After earning their spots in the 2019 SOBC Games through Regional Qualifiers in 2018, the competitors from all over B.C. trained hard with the year-round Special Olympics programs in their hometowns to be able to pursue personal bests in Vernon.

Inspiring many with their work ethic and positive attitudes, the athletes delivered outstanding performances and were a shining example of the way Special Olympics athletes turn the spotlight on abilities and change the way the world sees people with intellectual disabilities. About 1,220 medals were awarded to proud athletes; their smiles lit up the podiums.

Related: Special Olympics B.C. Games wrap in Vernon

Related: Meet Vernon Special Olympics hometown heroes

Supported by more than 200 dedicated volunteer coaches and mission staff, the athletes competed in the eight SOBC winter sports, and the Greater Vernon venues – SilverStar Mountain Resort, Sovereign Lake Nordic Club, the Greater Vernon Recreation Complex, and Lincoln Lanes – provided outstanding fields of play and warm welcomes.

More than 800 volunteer shifts were claimed by kind and enthusiastic people who provided outstanding support and impressive positive energy throughout the two-day event.

“In the Opening Ceremony, I told the athletes to give it their all and inspire us, and they absolutely did. I declare Greater Vernon inspired,” 2019 SOBC Games Chair Glenn Benischek said. “The response from this community was so incredible. So many volunteers and sponsors chose to get involved, and they brought such great energy and interest. Everyone I talked to was so positive.”

Top performers from the SOBC Games in Vernon qualified for spots on Team BC and will compete in the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which will be the national qualifier for the 2021 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Sweden. Team B.C. 2020 members will be announced in the spring.

“My first Provincial Games in 2015 led me all the way to World Games in Austria and to Parliament Hill with Team Canada meeting Justin Trudeau. (The journey) was amazing. I feel proud of myself for making it that far and for doing my best and working so hard,” said SOBC Kelowna snowshoer Tony Wilkinson.

While the 2019 SOBC Games are now over, the year-round Special Olympics sport, youth, and health programs in Vernon and 55 communities around the province continue to change lives through the power and joy of sport. There are many opportunities to get involved with the inspiring and fun Special Olympics family; new members are always welcome to participate, volunteer, and donate.

Related: Special Olympics B.C. Games torch made in Vernon

Related: Special Olympics officially underway in Vernon

Related: Athletes hit the slopes for the final day of SOBC

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cases involving drinking and driving fatalities disturbing and unforgettable

Just Posted

Vernon’s Special Olympic Winter Games a success

Top performers from the SOBC Games in Vernon qualified for spots on Team BC, members to be announced.

Vernon dust advisory issued

Conditions are expected to persist until there is a change in weather.

Editorial: Make every day Pink Shirt Day

Anti-bullying discourse is the key to mitigating bullying’s devastating impact

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Get ready to load up on Vitamin D

The sun will be out today. It’s still cold, but sunny.

Okanagan woman free from breast implants

Dana Klassen has been living as a prisoner in her own body is now free

Berlin’s polar bear cub growing fast, public debut soon

The bear was born Dec. 1 and weighed 8.5 kilograms at her first checkup

Cases involving drinking and driving fatalities disturbing and unforgettable

Recently retired Provincial Court Judge Ed de Walle speaks of his time on the bench

Young girl gets exciting tour of Lake Country worm farm

Lindsey Baillie thanks Nurturing Nature Organics in a Facebook post

Air ambulance called to Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions at Balmoral intersection due to a crash

NDP leader Singh promises action on affordable housing after winning byelection

Leader will now have a seat in parliament

Ariana Grande to play Manchester, 2 years after arena bomb

Organizers say Grande will be a headliner at the Manchester Pride Live event on Aug. 25

Senior Australian cardinal convicted of molesting 2 choirboys

Cardinal George Pell was Pope Francis’ top financial adviser and the Vatican’s economy minister

Cohen expected to claim lying, racism and cheating by Trump

Trump’s former personal ‘fixer’ begins three days of congressional appearances on Tuesday

Markstrom posts 1st shutout of season as Canucks blank Ducks 4-0

Vancouver ships d-man Gudbranson to Pittsburgh earlier on trade deadline day

Most Read