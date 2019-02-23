Athletes take to the slopes for the final day of SOBC

The final Alpine Skiing event took place at SilverStar Saturday morning.

While Friday saw Giant Slalom and Super G races, racers took to the lower portion of the Big Dipper run to compete in the Slalom event Saturday morning. This event saw about 30 athletes and scores were determined by a two-run combined time.

Unfortunately, those without a pass and skis were unable to walk up to the finish line and view the race but, not to worry, we’ve got you covered.

Award ceremonies for this event take place at the Village Podium at the base of SilverStar.

Related: Special Olympics officially underway in Vernon

Related: Get ready to fill the stands at the Special Olympics Winter Games in Vernon

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Previous story
B.C.-based ‘Team Tardi’ brings home gold in junior curling worlds

Just Posted

JUNO nominated band visits Vernon and Penticton

Tim and The Glory Boys will perform in Vernon March 9.

Special Olympic B.C. Winter Games continue in Vernon

Events conclude today. Check out what’s happening.

Nearly 200 new businesses for Greater Vernon in 2018: Chamber

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce says nearly 200 new businesses in 2018

Okanagan weather watch: Snow on the way

Flurries have been predicted for most of the Okanagan Valley today

UPDATE: Skier from Denmark dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

No foul play is suspected

Athletes take to the slopes for the final day of SOBC

Awards ceremony will take place this afternoon at the SilverStar Village Podium.

Legislation to protect B.C. farmland comes into effect

Regulations enhance food security, encourage long-term farming

International fashion magazine Vogue calls Revelstoke the ‘hottest destination’ for skiers

Numerous local businesses are named as must-visits

UPDATE: B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

B.C.-based ‘Team Tardi’ brings home gold in junior curling worlds

In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title

People gather for funeral of seven children killed in fast-moving Halifax fire

Traditional portion of the service will be followed by words from community members

B.C. weavers to help Alaska Native project honouring survivors of violence

Dozens of Chilkat and Ravenstail weavers from all over North America will be weaving 5-inch-by-5-inch squares

B.C. skip Sarah Wark and team eliminated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nontheless pretty impressive stuff from the 24th-ranked team in the country

Peachland researchers warn public to be on alert for dead bats

White Nose Syndrome, a deadly bat disease, has been found south of B.C.

Most Read