VJH Foundation announces 2019 Hospital Gala

The event is set to take place Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre on May 11.

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital has announced that the 23rd annual Hospital Gala will take place May 11.

This years’ event, Smooth Operations, will be in support of the current campaign, OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life, to increase the number of surgeries at VJH.

Smooth Operations 2019 Hospital Gala, presented by Subway Vernon, is the first of a new era in the VJH Foundation gala history. This black-tie event will transform the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre like Vernon has never seen before. Attendees will enjoy a gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, entertainment, and much more. For the first time at an event in Vernon, there will be a VIP room offering an exclusive experience for VIP ticket holders. The VIP room is presented by Bannister GM. However, very limited VIP tables are available.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the Hospital Gala this year and are excited for all the things we have in store for our guests,” said Kevin Arbuckle, President of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. “Thank you to all of our sponsors for supporting the gala, including our title sponsor, Subway Vernon, and our VIP room sponsor, Bannister GM.”

Visit the VJH website www.vjhfoundation.org for tickets. Tickets are $125 per ticket or a table of 10 for $1,250. A VIP table of 8 is $1,400.

If any businesses would like to support the 2019 Hospital Gala, sponsorship opportunities are available and items for our live and silent auctions are also being accepted. Please contact Ute Cummings for more details (ute.cummings@interiorhealth.ca or 250-558-1362).

