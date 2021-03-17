WATCH: Downtown association backs fundraiser for historic Vernon theatre

$4K donation brings Okanagan Screen Arts’ Save Our Towne Cinema to one-third mark in goal

Downtown Vernon Association marketing director Peter Kaz, left, and executive director Susan Lehman, right, present a $4,000 cheque to Okanagan Screen Arts’ Save Our Towne Cinema fundraising co-chairs Susan Hodgson and Donna Elliott, centre, on March 17, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

It was the Towne Theatre’s lucky day, March 17.

Thanks to the Downtown Vernon Association, Vernon’s historic theatre is one step closer to its fundraising goal.

Executive director Susan Lehman and marketing director Peter Kaz presented Donna Elliott and Susan Hodgson of the Okanagan Screen Arts Society with a $4,000 cheque Wednesday, March 17.

The funds presented St. Patrick’s Day will go an extra mile, Save Our Towne fundraising campaign co-chair Hodgson said.

“We love having this money because we can apply for a matching federal grant at the end of May and make this money go twice as far,” she said.

The OSA’ Save Our Towne fundraiser is already at one-third of its goal but Elliott said she hopes to see $100,000 by the end of May.

Members of the public can help save the theatre by visiting osa-vernon.org/saveourtowne or making a donation on its GoFundMe campaign at Save Our Vernon Towne Theatre.

READ MORE: OKIB school added to potential COVID exposure list

READ MORE: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP online reporting tool uploads

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.