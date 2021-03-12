WATCH: Enderby drummer best in the country

An Enderby high school student has proven he’s the best drummer of his age in the country with his head-spinning drumline performance.
Cordell Anker, a student at A.L. Fortune Secondary in Enderby, entered the Canadian Drumline Association’s annual solos competition and ended up winning the multi-tenor category.
This year, the association used an online format, inviting all Canadian students to compete virtually.
School District 83 took to Facebook to congratulate Anker on the accomplishment.
The Canadian Drumline Association (CDA) has been bringing drumline players together since 2011, creating standardized rules and providing guidance to the activity.
There are five categories in the CDA’s annual contest:
- Concert – ensembles who perform standing still, and demonstrate basic percussive skills
- Intermediate – ensembles who march and demonstrate moderate percussive skills
- Premier – ensembles who demonstrate advanced marching and percussive skills
- Concert Alumni – ensembles who perform standing still, and demonstrate advanced skills
- Marching Alumni – ensembles who perform marching and demonstrate advanced skills
For more information, visit canadiandrumlineassociation.hubbli.com.