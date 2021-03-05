More than 60 students with the Vernon Community Music School came together for a virtual rendition of Canon in D by Johann Pachbel March 4, 2021. (Contributed)

WATCH: Young talent on display in Vernon music school’s virtual orchestra

More than 60 students ages 3-17 took part in a virtual performance of Pachbel’s Canon in D

COVID-19 has left young local musicians with a lot of solo practice time, but when it came time to showcase their talents, the Vernon Community Music School (VCMS) made sure they didn’t have to play alone.

Coming together on-screen from the Carriage House Orchestra and Suzuki programs at VCMS, students ages three to 17 performed a rendition of Canon in D, the signature work by seventeenth-century German composer Johann Pachbel.

Normally the 60-plus students meet weekly to play together, but they haven’t been able to since the early days of the pandemic in March 2020.

“They have all missed the camaraderie and making music together,” said Daniel Hayduk, who shared the video to YouTube Thursday, March 4.

“This virtual project is a memento of these unusual times and serves as a reminder of how wonderful it is to perform together.”

