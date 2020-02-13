WATCH: Tina Turner turns heads at Vernon Winter Carnival luncheon

Luisa Marshall gave her award winning performance as Tina Turner at the Vernon Lodge’s Jopo House Luncheon from noon to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Luisa Marshall gave her award winning performance as Tina Turner at the Vernon Lodge’s Jopo House Luncheon from noon to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) The Vernon Winter Carnival Sheriff was collecting mug shots of people not wearing their Carnival pins at Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

There’s a lot happening in town midway through the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival.

Thursday started off with a show-stopper at the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre.

Headlining the Jopo House Luncheon was World Champion and world-class performer Luisa Marshall.

Her impersonation of Tina Turner, which she’s performed on Oprah and Ellen, attracted more than 200 people to the buffet lunch to see her spot-on tribute of the Queen of Rock and Roll.

Marshall was backed by her two daughters on guitar and vocals as she revived hit songs such as Proud Mary and What’s Love Got To Do With It.

The performance was also full of witty interplay with the audience.

Meanwhile, at Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery, the Carnival Sheriff had his hands full locking up patrons who came in without showing their carnival spirit.

Those who visited without wearing a carnival pin were thrown into jail.

The “prisoners” could then have their photo taken, post it to Instagram with hashtag #CarnivalSpirit for a chance to win prizes.

The Sheriff’s jail is open at the distillery from 11-1 p.m. daily until Feb. 16.

Over at Mr. Mikes Steakhouse Casual on 32nd Street, young folks have the chance to get twisted.

Mr. Mikes Twist Off invites people under the age of 18 to play Twister in the family portion of the dining room from 2-4 p.m.

From 7 p.m. until closing time, it’s game on for the adults in the UrbanLodge, where people 19 and over can play Twister against Mr. Mikes staff.

Another family friendly event is underway at the Okanagan Science Centre.

Tie-Dye Troubles will teach kids the wonders of tie dye in a colourful hour from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

For those looking for a bit of RnR, unWined Downtown is back for its sixth year.

This event brings together local businesses, wineries and more for a ladies’ night on the town. The evening of shopping, wine and food tastings begins at Marten Brew Pub from 5-10 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

