WATCH: Tina Turner turns heads at Vernon Winter Carnival luncheon

Luisa Marshall gave her award winning performance as Tina Turner at the Vernon Lodge’s Jopo House Luncheon from noon to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Luisa Marshall gave her award winning performance as Tina Turner at the Vernon Lodge’s Jopo House Luncheon from noon to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
The Vernon Winter Carnival Sheriff was collecting mug shots of people not wearing their Carnival pins at Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

There’s a lot happening in town midway through the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival.

Thursday started off with a show-stopper at the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre.

Headlining the Jopo House Luncheon was World Champion and world-class performer Luisa Marshall.

Her impersonation of Tina Turner, which she’s performed on Oprah and Ellen, attracted more than 200 people to the buffet lunch to see her spot-on tribute of the Queen of Rock and Roll.

Marshall was backed by her two daughters on guitar and vocals as she revived hit songs such as Proud Mary and What’s Love Got To Do With It.

The performance was also full of witty interplay with the audience.

Meanwhile, at Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery, the Carnival Sheriff had his hands full locking up patrons who came in without showing their carnival spirit.

Those who visited without wearing a carnival pin were thrown into jail.

The “prisoners” could then have their photo taken, post it to Instagram with hashtag #CarnivalSpirit for a chance to win prizes.

The Sheriff’s jail is open at the distillery from 11-1 p.m. daily until Feb. 16.

Over at Mr. Mikes Steakhouse Casual on 32nd Street, young folks have the chance to get twisted.

Mr. Mikes Twist Off invites people under the age of 18 to play Twister in the family portion of the dining room from 2-4 p.m.

From 7 p.m. until closing time, it’s game on for the adults in the UrbanLodge, where people 19 and over can play Twister against Mr. Mikes staff.

Another family friendly event is underway at the Okanagan Science Centre.

Tie-Dye Troubles will teach kids the wonders of tie dye in a colourful hour from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

For those looking for a bit of RnR, unWined Downtown is back for its sixth year.

This event brings together local businesses, wineries and more for a ladies’ night on the town. The evening of shopping, wine and food tastings begins at Marten Brew Pub from 5-10 p.m.

READ MORE: Families got groovy at Vernon’s Okanagan Science Centre

READ MORE: Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

carnival

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon charity ups the ante with fundraiser raffle

Just Posted

Scooter stolen from Vernon woman returned one month later

Man does “the right thing” after learning scooter he bought was stolen

WATCH: Tina Turner turns heads at Vernon Winter Carnival luncheon

The event list is packed on Day 6 of the festivities

Two parking meter vandals arrested in Vernon

Concerned residents’ phone calls enabled quick response to thefts downtown

Earth Strike Vernon to back Wet’suwet’en people with rally

Youth group plans peaceful solidarity protest Sunday, Feb. 23, at courthouse

WEB POLL: Do you support the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.?

Canadians are nearly split down the middle in support of the project

VIDEO: Dentists worried about shortage of masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Feds: ‘There are a lot of people wearing masks who don’t need to wear masks’

Highway 1 to close near Revelstoke for avalanche control

The work will occur tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Fear, boredom and adventure on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Still another week or more of quarantine on Diamond Princess due to coronavirus outbreak

Valentine’s is the biggest day of the year to sell flowers in B.C.

Men should pre-order ahead of time Valentine’s Day, but they don’t

Missing snowmobiler near Revelstoke found dead

B.C. Coroners Service is investigating cause of the man’s ‘sudden death’

Couple who denied driving at time of crash found liable by Kelowna judge

Two pedestrians were hit during incident when Range Rover sped through red light

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

Man posts 2019 letter resigning from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order

Daryn Forsyth said he could no longer serve a Crown whose actions he disagreed with

CN shuts down eastern rail network, Via service due to anti-pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Most Read