Western Canada’s only Military Tattoo returns to Vernon

The 6th annual tattoo is slated to take place July 27-28 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo is back this summer.

As usual, the event will be held at Kal Tire Place in Vernon on July 27 – 28. It will be a combination of traditional military pomp and circumstance as well as a civilian component with bands, ethnic dancers, and song.

As Vernon’s largest annual indoor event and Western Canada’s only military tattoo, people can expect an action packed two hours, including 550 performers taking part including the Brentwood Imperial Youth Band from the UK, the Calgary Round-Up Band, Massed Pipes & Drums, Cadets from Camp Vernon and more.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Invasion. To honour this, the “Tribute to the Veterans” segment of the program will feature the Regimental Band of the Royal Winnipeg Rifles, a regiment steeped in history, who participated in the early stages of the D-Day landings.

Tickets for the sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo are now on sale at TicketSeller in Vernon. All seating is reserved. Tickets can also be purchased in person, by phone 250-549-7469 (toll free 1-866-311-1011). Special ticket prices are available for seniors, students, veterans and families.

WATCH our video from last year’s Military Tattoo:

