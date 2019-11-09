Winter toys on display in Vernon at B.C. Snow Show

The sixth annual B.C. Provincial Snow Show is on at Kal Tire Place until 5 p.m. Saturday

The snow is on its way, which means it’s time to prepare for some winter fun.

Close to 2,000 people have attended the sixth annual B.C. Provincial Snow Show, which revved up Friday night at Kal Tire Place and runs until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Organized by the Vernon Snowmobile Association, the show features 2020 sleds, side-by-sides and quads, along with the latest winter gear and apparel to match.

Close to 40 vendors are set up at the arena to showcase their products, and professional snow bike rider Brock Hoyer attended to sign autographs.

Proceeds from the show will go to the Easter Seals Winter Camp – a camp for kids with disabilities that’s been in operation since 1968.

“The first year of our Snow Show we gave them $15,000 from the door,” said Trevor Clarke, president of the Snowmobile Association.

This year’s show was coordinated by Adult & Teen Challenge Okanagan, which is part of a drug rehabilitation network with more than 1,000 locations worldwide.

“That’s another great society that we work closely with,” said Clarke.

The Vernon Snowmobile Association is a volunteer-driven non-profit based on Silver Star Mountain, where it grooms 160 km of trails.

READ MORE: Snowmobile film to premiere in Vernon theatre

READ MORE: Vernon drivers rally for top-five finish in Alberta

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Finally something for Lumby teens to do

Just Posted

Winter toys on display in Vernon at B.C. Snow Show

The sixth annual B.C. Provincial Snow Show is on at Kal Tire Place until 5 p.m. Saturday

Plans for Lumby arena renovation back on track

RDNO says the project is on budget and construction is expected to begin in spring 2020

Vipers drop feisty game to Trail Smoke Eaters 5-2

The Vipers have a chance to get even at tonight’s second game in a row at the Trail Memorial Centre

Two vehicles involved in Vernon crash

A woman was was transported to hospital due to shock

Highway between Falkland and Monte Lake reopened

A stretch of Highway 97 was closed around 7 a.m. Saturday due to downed power lines

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

‘You’re sitting on a jewel, Revelstoke’: Wilderness society proposes new park

The 8,408 hectare proposal of the Rainbow-Jordan Wilderness is north of Revelstoke

Mercury putting on rare show Monday, parading across the sun

Unlike its 2016 transit, Mercury will score a near bull’s-eye this time,

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Scientists breathe easier as marine heat wave off west coast weakens

Area of exceptionally warm water is substantially smaller now than it was earlier this year

Interior Health recalls A&L Peterson Orchards Fresh Pressed Apple Juice

No illness has been reported but consumers are asked to discard the product

Canadian patients 90% more likely to face avoidable post-surgery complications: report

New numbers from the Canadian Institute for Health Information show dismal stats for patient safety

Kelowna-based inventor talks about his new apple variety in the Okanagan

The Cosmic Crisp is designed to be sturdy, crisp, sweet and tart

Okanagan students win big after innovative idea impresses CBC’s Dragons

Rutland Senior Secondary students in Kelowna turn trash into treasure with Operation Take Two

Most Read