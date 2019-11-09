Winter toys on display in Vernon at B.C. Snow Show

The sixth annual B.C. Provincial Snow Show is on at Kal Tire Place until 5 p.m. Saturday

The snow is on its way, which means it’s time to prepare for some winter fun.

Close to 2,000 people have attended the sixth annual B.C. Provincial Snow Show, which revved up Friday night at Kal Tire Place and runs until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Organized by the Vernon Snowmobile Association, the show features 2020 sleds, side-by-sides and quads, along with the latest winter gear and apparel to match.

Close to 40 vendors are set up at the arena to showcase their products, and professional snow bike rider Brock Hoyer attended to sign autographs.

Proceeds from the show will go to the Easter Seals Winter Camp – a camp for kids with disabilities that’s been in operation since 1968.

“The first year of our Snow Show we gave them $15,000 from the door,” said Trevor Clarke, president of the Snowmobile Association.

This year’s show was coordinated by Adult & Teen Challenge Okanagan, which is part of a drug rehabilitation network with more than 1,000 locations worldwide.

“That’s another great society that we work closely with,” said Clarke.

The Vernon Snowmobile Association is a volunteer-driven non-profit based on Silver Star Mountain, where it grooms 160 km of trails.

