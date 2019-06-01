(Stock image - Pixabay)

Workshop to show residents how to make Armstrong demenita-friendly

“We’ll help people recognize when someone may be living with the disease”

As the population ages, local governments are starting to consider making their city’s more “dementia-friendly”.

The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. also offers a free workshop that offers guidance on how you can help build a community that is supportive of people affected by dementia. This Dementia Friends workshop is coming to Armstrong Tuesday, June 11.

“We’ll explore how you can help people living with dementia feel included and supported,” said Sherry Wezner, the Society’s Support & Education Coordinator for Armstrong and the rest of the North & Central Okanagan.

The workshop aims to give participants an introduction to dementia, one of B.C.’s most pressing health issues.

“We’ll help people recognize when someone may be living with the disease,” Wezner said.

The session runs from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Armstrong Seniors Activity Centre, 2520 Avenue. Pre-registration is required by contacting 250-560-0305 (toll-free 1-800-634-3399) or by emailing info.kelowna@alzheimerbc.org.

The workshop is free thanks to partial funding from The 1988 Foundation, Margaret Rothweiler Charitable Foundation, Paul Lee Family Foundation, Jack Brown & Family Alzheimer Research Foundation, Djavad Mowafaghian Foundation, The Kapler-Carter Foundation, The Rix Family Foundation, Seacliff Foundation, The Clark Family Foundation, Colin & Lois Pritchard Foundation, Lecky Foundation, Collings Family Foundation, Lewis Family Fund, The R.K. Grant Family Foundation, Diane Harwood Memorial Trust, Provincial Employees Community Services Fund and by the generous contributions of individual donors.

The Society also acknowledges the financial support of the Province of British Columbia.

