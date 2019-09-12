You’ll be reeling and jigging in no time with Vernon Scottish Country Dancers

Local Scots interested in kicking up their flats for fun are invited to come out, no kilts required.

The local Scottish Country Dance group is offering an introductory class and open house on Sept. 17, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., at Knox Presbyterian Church Hall.

“This is social country dancing not to be confused with Highland Dancing which is solo and competitive,” said Kathy Drew, Vernon Scottish Country Dancers president.

Scottish Country Dancing is a tradition that is centuries old but continues to evolve with the times as new and modern dances are added.

“Scottish Country Dancing does attract a more mature crowd, but people of all ages can benefit from this form of dance as it is by no means sedate and has many health benefits,” said Drew.

“With just a few basic easy-to-learn steps, you too can be reeling and jigging in no time and meeting many new like-minded people.”

The style of dance extends well beyond the borders of Scotland.

There are groups in almost every country and in most cities in Canada.

This form of social dance is ideally for groups of six or eight people.

The club says participants don’t need a kilt and don’t need a partner, while Scottish country dancing is a great recipe for a healthy heart, an active mind and a strong body.

The Vernon club was founded more than 20 years ago.

In April, the club hosted their 21st annual workshop, which attracted around 80 dancers (both beginners and advanced) from across B.C. and Alberta.

The mission of the club is to promote Scottish Country Dancing in accordance with the rules of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society based in Edinburgh, Scotland, of which the local club is a member.

A Scottish country dancing open house will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church Hall, just off Alexis Park Drive, on Tuesday. For more information contact Ruth at 250-545-2626 or Kathy 250-542-4139.

