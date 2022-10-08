Jewlie Milligan vyes for Vernon school trustee seat

Jewlie Milligan is running for a seat on the Vernon School District’s board of trustees in the upcoming election on Oct. 15, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Jewlie Milligan is in the running for a Vernon school trustee seat.

Milligan is a firm believer in parents as the primary educators of their children. She believes that parents and their input are essential for the development of curriculum within the educational system. As a parent and grandparent, she believes in focusing on the best interests of the child, with her roots being firmly grounded in Christian principles.

Milligan believes: education should assist in the development of morals, values and ethics as children grow. Schools should foster critical thinking skills in our most valuable resource, the future generations. Children should have every opportunity to succeed in all areas of life, such as learning, sports and team events.

“This will be important in creating the next generation of leaders,” she said. “Together we can make B.C. schools the best in Canada.”

Milligan is a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces. During her retirement she has pursued post-secondary education at Okanagan College where she obtained a business diploma. Milligan has raised a family, had a successful career and enjoyed many outdoor recreational activities throughout her life, such as golfing, skiing, pickleball, biking and hiking.

She is running for the trustee position as a member of the ParentsVoice BC organization.

