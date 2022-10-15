Kelli Sullivan has earned the Coldstream school trustee seat in the civic election Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Kelli Sullivan has earned the Coldstream school trustee seat in the civic election Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Sullivan elected as Coldstream school trustee, 3 incumbents win in Vernon

Sullivan bested two competitors for the single trustee seat with 1,131 votes

Kelli Sullivan has been elected as Coldstream school trustee.

Sullivan, who was running against Robert Lee and Sheri Minard, received 1,131 votes to top the polls for the single trustee seat.

The four Vernon school trustees voted in include incumbents Jenn Comazzetto, who topped the polls with 4,339 votes; Mark Olsen with the second highest vote total with 3,984, Tom Williamson came in with 3,174 votes and newcomer Vanessa Mitchell was elected with 2,793 votes.

Lumby’s two trustee seats were acclaimed by incumbents Gen Acton and Lori Mindnich.

READ MORE: Victor victorious in Vernon: preliminary election count

READ MORE: Spallumcheen council continues status quo

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Election 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Revelstoke Votes: Gary Sulz re-elected as mayor
Next story
Julius Bloomfield is Penticton’s new mayor

Just Posted

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Frights galore during Field of Screams at Spallumcheen ranch

The North Okanagan Knights were defeated by the Chase Heat 5-3 Friday night, Oct. 14, 2022. (Tanya Seibel photo)
North Okanagan Knights scorched by Chase Heat

(Lisa Mazurek photo)
Vernon Vipers fall in shootout to Prince George Spruce Kings