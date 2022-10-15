Sullivan elected as Coldstream school trustee, 3 incumbents win in Vernon

Sullivan bested two competitors for the single trustee seat with 1,131 votes

Sullivan, who was running against Robert Lee and Sheri Minard, received 1,131 votes to top the polls for the single trustee seat.

The four Vernon school trustees voted in include incumbents Jenn Comazzetto, who topped the polls with 4,339 votes; Mark Olsen with the second highest vote total with 3,984, Tom Williamson came in with 3,174 votes and newcomer Vanessa Mitchell was elected with 2,793 votes.

Lumby’s two trustee seats were acclaimed by incumbents Gen Acton and Lori Mindnich.

Brendan Shykora

Election 2022