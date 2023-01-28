The Vernon Radio Control Aeromodelers Society will have planes on display at the Village Green Shopping Centre Feb. 3-6. (VRCAS photo)

Aeromodelers fly show into Vernon mall

Mini aircraft on display at Village Green Feb. 3-5

The Vernon Radio Control Aeromodelers Society are grounding their aircraft temporarily for a weekend showcase.

Roger Martens, past president of VRACS, said the annual display at the Village Green Shopping Centre may help spark interest in the club that has been around since the ’60s.

The mall show has been a traditional event for VRACS for 30 years and is underway Feb. 3-6.

Upwards of 30 aircraft, of varying sizes, will be on display alongside club members on site to answer questions about their aircraft, the club and a variety of competitions and events they have coming up.

“These are fairly big, complicated and expensive airplanes,” Martens said. “There’s up to $6,000 invested in each one.”

“There are lots that are smaller and cheaper, and this and that, but they can be as complicated as you want to make them.”

VRACS currently has around 85 active members, but Martens said at one point, the club had around 150.

“We just like to generate interest and get young people interested in a hobby,” Martens said, noting several of the club’s members are aging out and retiring their models.

Volunteers will be on hand 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

For more information visit vrcas.org.

