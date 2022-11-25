What’s happening around the North Okanagan

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Check out what’s on this week around town

Nov. 25

It’s all Christmas Bazaar fundraiser for the Okanagan Human Society Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9-4 at 2907 17th St. (entrance in back alley). Hand-crafted wreaths, Christmas trees and ornaments, Christmas dishes and linens, indoor and outdoor decorations, musical globes, angels, Santas, rocking horses and toy trains, nativity scenes and villages, collector dolls, jewelry, gift table with retro/antique clocks and lamps, pet supplies and more. All proceeds go towards the care of abandoned and neglected cats and kittens.

Paddlewheel Hall Music Coffee House Friday doors open 6:30, music starts 7 p.m. Admission $5. Musicians call 250-558-4233 for playing slot. Refreshments available. Cash bar (beer, wine). Hosted by Okanagan Landing & District Community Association, 7813 Okanagan Landing Rd.

The Lost Pages Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics 25th anniversary show Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. plus a 2:30 matinee Saturday at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. ticketseller.ca

Nov. 26

Pancake Breakfast at the Halina Centre Saturday, 8–11:30 a.m. You can also check out beginners ukelele Sunday at 1:30 p.m., floor curling Monday 9:30 a.m., Bingo Tuesday at 1, chair Zumba Wednesday 8:30, dance Thursday 2 p.m. and Friday night Bingo at 5 p.m.

Winter Clothing Drive UBCO school of nursing partnering with H.O.P.E. Outreach to collect women’s clothing: winter coats, leggings, hoodies, blankets, socks, hats and gloves. Bring your donations to the People Place Saturday 1-3 p.m.

Ancora Women’s Ensemble 10th-anniversary concert of Wintersongs @ Peace Lutheran Church Saturday, 3 p.m. featuring 14 singers from Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm. Tickets available at Wentworth Music and at the door, $20 for adults and free for children under 16.

Carnival of Lights Saturday, 5-8 p.m. in Spirit Square and Civic Plaza (near city hall).

Nov. 28

Scoop Night VSS Jr. Girls Basketball fundraiser Monday, 5-9 p.m. at Marble Slab Creamery.

Nov. 30

Christmas Singalong at Trinity United Church with Penny Lochhead and William Brookfield Wednesday, 2-3 p.m. All are welcome.

Festival of Trees Tree decorating party at the Best Western Premier Vernon Wednesday @ 430 p.m. Where Vernon businesses and organizations have joined together to raise funds for the Adopt A Family campaign to assist families in need over the holiday season. Contact: Dee Cristante, director of sales and events for more information.

Dec. 1

Santa’s Elks Christmas Toy Breakfast bring an unwrapped toy and enjoy pancake breakfast and live entertainment Thursday 6-9 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, 3103 30th St. No reservations necessary, everyone welcome

Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale Vernon Jubilee Hospital Auxiliary event Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 4 and Friday 9:30-3 in the Education Rooms in the basement of the hospital. Knitting, Christmas decorations, hand made crafts, and baking will be on sale. Free parking is available. All proceeds go directly to the hospital. Hope to see you there.

Dec. 11

Burger & Beverage Fundraiser for W.L. Seaton Sonics Sunday 3-8 p.m. @ Longhorn Pub. Tickets $25 available in the Seaton office.

ONGOING:

Knox Yarn & Darn Too much yarn? Donate it. Need yarn? Take it. The Yarn Cubby is open at Knox Presbyterian Church, Vernon to accept your unwanted yarn, needles, patterns, unfinished projects. Or, if you are in need of yarn for crafts, gifts or projects, help yourself. The Cubby is open Tuesday – Thursday from 10-12 at 3701 32nd Ave.

Children’s Christmas Gift House donations of new or like-new gifts for men and women needed for the annual event at People Place. Soaps, socks, candles, jewelry, makeup, small tools, coffee mugs, gift cards can be brought to 3402 27th Ave. or The Morning Star office (4407 25th Ave.) Monday-Friday, 8:30-3:30 ahead of the Dec. 10 event that allows children low on cash but big on heart to pick out gifts for adults in their lives.

Are you a single senior 65+, (widowed or divorced), looking to make new friends? Do you like to dance, play games, dine out, etc? We are open to your suggestions also. Come meet this friendly group every Wednesday 10 a.m. at Village Green Mall, food court (look for the sparkly centrepiece). Have questions contact Donna at pihowichd@gmail.com, 250-212-4546 or Sandy 250-558-7990. Looking forward to meeting you.

Substance Use First Aid free program at the Vernon library, delivered by Interior Health about how to support someone struggling with substance use. Informative and educational presentation focused on the different categories of substances: effects, risks and how to support someone under the influence. It also includes an overview of available harm reduction services, including medication, counselling and reversing an opioid overdose. The drop-in program takes place at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month.

Cribbage every Wednesday 1-3:30 p.m. at Vernon Lawn Bowling, Polson Park. Cost is $2 to play $2 for coffee & cookie and a nickel if you get 19 or skunked! Everybody Welcome!

Vernon & District Garden Club meets every fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., in the Vernon Arts Centre, 2704 Hwy 6 (Polson Park). There will be a guest speaker each meeting. Guests are welcome.

Headbones Gallery featuring Julianna Joos, Mutant Melodies and Alan Glicksman, Contents of the Green Box. Show runs until Dec. 31.

Table tennis Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. at the Halina Seniors Centre, and Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. at Kal Tire Place (enter at the main far-right doors, turn right in the building and head to the north end meeting room). Both nights have a $5 drop-in fee. Halina is cash-only and Kal Tire Place play is with a punch pass that you can purchase at the rec centre. If you can’t do that before you come, bring $5 cash. You can also get a punch pass over the phone at the rec centre, 250-545-6035.

Volunteer snow shovellers sought for 10-unit residential strata on Mt. Ida Drive, made up of mostly senior residents. Those interested can contact William at 250-541-1799.

Wanted sopranos, altos, tenors, bass. New choir members sought with the reward of improved vocal technique, reduced stress and anxiety and access to exclusive choir jokes. Rehearsals underway, all vocalists welcome. For more, email info@amazing

Senior Men’s Curling twice a week for men 50+ – Tues/Thurs 9:30 a.m. Your chance to return to the game. Never curled? Instruction can be arranged. Vernon Curling Club 3400 39th Ave. Tel. 250-542-6713.

Vernon Eagles Club (5101-25th Ave.) is hosting weekly Friday night dinners, $16 per plate from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Prepared by our in-house chef. Family-friendly (with special rates for children under 10 years old.

Army Navy & Air Force Meat Draw Saturday’s 2 p.m., kitchen open!

Schubert Centre schedule with sing for your life, Tai Chi, yoga, floor curling and regular cards and exercise programs. We also have happy hour on Friday afternoons with live music.

Monday at the Arts the Towne Theatre presents The Swearing Jar on Nov. 28 @ 2:45, 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Wine/cider/beer bar. Tickets at door and theTowne.ca. 19+ only.

Al-Anon meets Wednesdays 7 p.m. @ Peace Lutheran Church (1204 30th Ave.) in person, Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity United Church (3300 Alexis Park Dr.) in person. Also Tuesday 7 p.m. in-person and Zoom meeting at Schubert Centre, ID 297150938, password 338604. For more information 250-545-4933

Monashee Toastmasters Lumby club meets online every second and fourth Tuesday 7 p.m. via Zoom. For more info contact Marena at 250-550-7124 or Mike at 250-547-9335, or visit https://1348085.toastmastersclubs.org

Vernon Toastmasters is meeting in person every Thursday at People Place (101-3402 27th Ave.) doors open at 7:15 p.m. meeting from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Toastmasters has for 98 years helped people from diverse backgrounds to become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. Guests welcome. Check out 1929.toastmastersclubs.org/ Send questions to hootyowl@shaw.ca

Hi Noon Toastmasters meets every Wednesdays noon until 1 p.m. via Zoom. For further information, contact Ken at 778-442-5461 or kbarrtm21@gmail.com.

Monday Night Vernon Toastmasters helps you build confidence by developing your speaking and leadership skills through their personalized educational program. Are you ready to move forward? Join us on Zoom the first and third Monday, 7 p.m. Contact Jackie at jaclow@telus.net.

Women’s Group for newcomers/immigrants every Thursday, 3:30 p.m. at the Vernon and District Immigrant & Community Services Society. Childminding available for kids 12 and under. To register email zibragimova@vernonfrc.ca.

Hike and Cycle Maps Vernon Outdoors Club now has hike and cycle maps and route info online at vernonoutdoorsclub.org, click on the Resources tab on the home page. Maps and route info are available free as a community service for personal use.

Pregnancy Outreach Program continues to provide services to people who are pregnant and/or have a baby under six months old. Follow us on Facebook at Vernon Pregnancy Outreach Program, text us at 250-306-9954 or call us at 250-542-1247.

Santas Anonymous Society for birthdays and Christmas for underprivileged children in the North Okanagan ages 12 and under. Bring your child’s care card and make an appointment by calling 250-542-4448.

Huntington Society Okanagan Chapter relaunch! Looking for volunteers willing to participate in a Zoom meeting once a month, or as often as needed email Dan at hscokanagan@gmail.com.

Vernon Accordion Club meets Monday nights 7 to 9 p.m. at the Halina Centre. Bring your accordion and join us. Come listen or dancers come and dance to music that includes waltzes, polkas, foxtrots, schottisches and Latin. $3 a person for members or $5 non member. For info phone Nyla @ 250-546-3192.

