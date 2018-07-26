Ribbon Show artists in attendance with Karen Gorden of the Log Barn and Maureen Karran, president of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Society. (Jessica Kruger photo)

Armstrong Gallery ribbon show sees talent

Ballots are in for 30th annual show

The ballots are in.

With the judging complete and the ribbons for each of the nine categories hung, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery’s Ribbon Show opening reception was the place to be. At least that is what more than 75 people thought as they came to celebrate the show’s 42 artists and the 92 pieces of art submitted for judgement.

Related: Armstrong Gallery gears up for Ribbon Show

With the sound of Howard Ketola’s guitar playing classical and flamenco music as a backdrop, guests also enjoyed tasty tidbits and refreshments as they met the artists and discussed the exceptional artwork gracing gallery walls.

At about 6:45 p.m., Lark Lindholm, administrator, called the boisterous bunch together to thank the show’s art hanging crew, volunteers, summer students and show sponsor The Log Barn 1912 for helping to make the show and the reception the success that it was. She also spent a little time describing the judging protocol, used by the judges, addressing the question often heard after the ribbons are placed: “Why that one and not this one?”

Once the description of the protocol was complete, Lindholm introduced the winners in each category and then encouraged all to take a moment to vote for their favourite piece of art. Ballots for the People’s Choice Awards were available to be cast until July 23 when they would be tallied.

Ribbon Show winners (first place to third place):

Watercolour: Sally Tatlow-Kennedy, Cathy Shultz, Pauline Best

Pastel: Sharon Isaaks, Karen Oliver

Oil: Shirley States, Valerie Kordyban, Terry Goodrick

Alternative: Ann Crook, Myrna Button, Sherise Martin

Acrylic: Lori Strom, Melanie Lemaire, Amber Kusmer

Portrait: Sally Tatlow Kennedy, Strom, Lois Campbell

Drawing: Cathy Shultz, Tatlow-Kennedy, Lois Mollard

Mixed Media: Kathy Munts, James Wilkins, Charley Hampton

Youth: Lemaire, Cydney Schweb

People’s Choice: Sharon Bettesworth, Strom, Lemaire

